European Masters Gold for Ciaran Doherty

Letterkenny AC's Ciaran Doherty won a European Masters gold medal following a fantastic performance in Denmark on Monday.

The Meenbanad man won the 3000m steeplechase, crossing the line in 9mins 34.60 seconds to take the win.

Two years ago Ciaran won silver at the World Masters Championships in France.

He was also among the medals at the World Indoors and the European Championships back in 2012.

Ciaran has been in fine form this season and his gold medal success is just rewards for all his hard work over the past number of months.

His wife Teresa (nee McGloin) was in racing action herself this week. She was first female athlete and fourth overall in Tuesday night's Dungloe 5k