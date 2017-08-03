Point 10k charity fun run and walk this weekend

The Point 10k Charity Fun Run and Walk takes place on Saturday morning (August 5th) in Dunkineely.

The event that promises to be a great day out for all the family, whether you decide to walk, jog or run.

The race starts at 11am. Registration and entries will take place on the day from 9am – 10.30am at the Dunkineely Methodist Hall in the centre of the town. Entry fee for adults is €12, students and youths, €6

Refreshments will be served after In the Methodist Hall.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Jack and Jill and Feileacain.