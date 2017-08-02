Dungloe 5k: Eoin Hughes and Teresa Doherty take the honours

In a week when her husband Ciaran won gold at the European Masters Athletics Championships, Teresa Doherty produced a fine display to win her category at the Dungloe Festival 5k on Tuesday night.

The Finn Valley AC runner's time of 16.48 saw her come home as first female athlete and fourth overall.

She just missed out on third spot by a second.

Eoin Hughes of Letterkenny AC was the race winner in 16.16 and he had only four seconds to spare on Roy McGilloway of Foyle Valley (16.20).

Finlay Marshall of Rosses AC was third overal lin 16.47.

The results were:

Dungloe Festival 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 887 Eoin Hughes m MO Letterkenny AC 16:16,7

2. 874 Roy McGilloway m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:20,5

3. 902 Finlay Marshall m MO Rosses AC 16:47,1

4. 908 Teresa Doherty f FO Finn Valley AC 16:48,3

5. 891 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh Olympic 17:01,1

6. 928 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley 17:15,8

7. 949 Conor Gallagher m MJ Finn Valley 17:17,6

8. 258 Edward Harkin m MO Rosses AC 17:25,2

9. 905 Eamonn McGee m M40 Rossses AC 17:33,6

10. 936 Noel Diver m MO Rosses AC 17:35,0

11. 250 Shane O'Donnell m MO 17:35,6

12. 977 Declan Ferry m MO Rosses AC 17:36,2

13. 983 Charlie O'Donnell m MO Rosses AC 17:41,4

14. 941 Ben Carr m MJ Finn Valley 17:46,4

15. 255 Michael logue m M40 rosses ac 17:48,1

16. 935 Niall Gallagher m MJ Rosses Ac 17:52,1

17. 950 Barry Gallagher m M40 Finn Valley 17:55,0

18. 868 Gerry O'Connell m M50 MIE 17:58,0

19. 884 Paul Bowden m MO The Stragglers RC 18:12,0

20. 960 Eamonn O'Donnell m MO 18:14,1

21. 922 John McCallion m MO Limerick AC 18:14,4

22. 215 Adrian Ward m M40 18:31,3

23. 985 Manus McHugh m MO Rosses AC 18:39,9

24. 929 Mark Connolly m M50 Finn Valley 18:54,1

25. 951 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley 18:54,5

26. 890 Clive O'Donohoe m MO 18:55,7

27. 249 Gavin Ward m MO Rosses AC 18:59,0

28. 955 Martin Gormley m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:07,7

29. 876 Eoghan O Donnell m MJ Giffnock North AC 19:17,0

30. 958 Neil McBride m MO 19:22,6

31. 982 Hugh Moy m MJ 19:27,3

32. 944 Tim Mernar m MO 19:36,1

33. 898 Gary Grant m MO Hyde Park Harriers 19:36,8

34. 886 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:36,9

35. 220 Paul McKelvey m MO Rosses AC 19:41,4

36. 878 Stephen McGeever m MO 19:56,8

37. 873 Ryan McFadden m MO 19:57,3

38. 981 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 19:59,4

39. 218 Danny Ferry m MO Rosses AC 20:01,0

40. 989 richard McCarthy m M50 Tir Chonnaill 20:06,9

41. 264 Denis Boner m M40 20:11,0

42. 870 Owen Coyle m M50 Rosses AC 20:12,2

43. 980 James Boyd m MO Rosses AC 20:13,5

44. 895 Donal Haughey m M60 Tír Chonaill AC 20:16,7

45. 912 Denis Boyle m MO rosses AC 20:38,4

46. 246 John Gildea m M40 20:41,8

47. 1001 Gavin O Donnell m MO 20:54,4

48. 909 Helen Mc Cready f FO Rosses AC 20:54,4

49. 899 Brógán Mc Cluskey m MJ 20:59,7

50. 994 Margaret Sweeney f F50 Tir Chonnaill 21:02,3

51. 969 Andrew Turner m MJ Giffnock North AC 21:14,1

52. 260 John Michael O'Donnell m M40 21:16,1

53. 915 Noeleen Merritt f F50 Finn Valley AC 21:21,4

54. 976 Thomas O'Malley m M60 21:22,5

55. 996 Eoghan Mac Eachmharcaigh m M40 Rosses Ac 21:30,2

56. 978 Kathleen Rodgers f F40 Rosses AC 21:30,8

57. 217 Emer Magee f F50 Rosses AC 21:40,5

58. 268 Katie Cunningham f FJ 21:45,4

59. 984 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 21:45,6

60. 251 Sarah Gallagher m MJ 21:45,6

61. 975 Alex Parker m M60 Garscube Harriers 21:45,7

62. 923 Damien Brennan m MO Newry Triathlon Club 21:46,5

63. 892 Noreen Bonner f F60 Finn Valley 22:02,8

64. 877 Shaun McGeever m MO 22:23,5

65. 963 Michael O'Donnell m MO Rosses AC 22:46,3

66. 966 John Ferry m M50 22:51,2

67. 971 Elise Gillespie f F40 Rosses AC 22:59,0

68. 262 Rory O'Donnell m MO 23:01,8

69. 959 Bronagh Heverin f F50 Tir Chonnaill 23:10,2

70. 991 Edwina Sweeney f FO Tír Chonaill AC 23:14,8

71. 931 Tiarnán MacRuairi m MJ Rosses AC 23:17,0

72. 888 Martin Doherty m M40 23:18,5

73. 997 Declan McLaughlin m MJ 23:31,3

74. 993 Noel Breslin m M50 23:34,1

75. 885 Laura Bowden f FO The Stragglers RC 23:36,9

76. 882 Packie Boner m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:38,0

77. 214 Euan Gallagher m MJ 23:42,1

78. 943 Sean Boyle m M50 23:42,7

79. 265 Liz MhicPhaidin f FO 23:44,2

80. 875 Nuala O'Donnell f FJ Giffnock North AC 23:51,6

81. 970 Martin Mac Cafferty m M50 Swanlings 23:52,3

82. 946 Freddie Sharkey m M50 23:53,5

83. 213 Kieran Gallagher m MO 23:56,6

84. 869 Neil Boyle m M50 23:57,5

85. 964 David Turner m M40 24:01,7

86. 998 James McGeehan m MO 24:03,0

87. 897 Joe McCrossan m M50 24:04,7

88. 957 Paul O'Donnell m MO 24:10,8

89. 986 Lee Gallagher m MJ 24:12,2

90. 889 Grace T Garvie f FO 24:16,9

91. 900 Carleen Gallagher f FO 24:24,3

92. 917 Pat McCrudden m M60 Finn Valley 24:29,2

93. 219 Cathy Breslin f F40 Rosses AC 24:37,6

94. 883 Ryan Gallagher m MJ 24:44,5

95. 242 Oallan Boyle m MJ 24:45,1

96. 995 Brendan Mc Donnell m M50 24:45,9

97. 968 Ian Turner m MO Middlebrough FC 24:46,5

98. 910 Eámonn Diver m MJ 25:03,0

99. 939 Goretti Marley f F40 Finn Valley 25:08,5

100. 872 Noel Rugman m M50 The Mavericks 25:23,1

101. 871 Breda Boyle f FO 25:32,0

102. 261 Seamus O'Donnell m M40 25:56,9

103. 263 Eamonn Hanlon m M40 25:56,9

104. 894 Robert Stoeckmann m MJ CSV Krefeld Germany 25:57,1

105. 893 Helene Stoeckmann m MJ CHTC Krefeld Germany 25:57,4

106. 920 Max Davies m M50 25:59,0

107. 259 Michelle D m MO Tir Chonnaill 26:14,5

108. 942 Kevin Forster m M60 Sandhurst 26:16,7

109. 216 Grainne Greene f FO Convoy AC 26:25,9

110. 945 Patricia Sharkey f F50 26:26,4

111. 992 Shauna Ferry f FO 26:39,1

112. 937 Mary Martin f F60 Finn Valley 26:44,1

113. 270 Caroline Bonner f F40 Tir Chonnaill 26:48,7

114. 988 Angela Trimble f F40 Tir Chonnaill 26:51,9

115. 254 Robert Davis m M50 27:09,9

116. 927 Brigitte Vacuon f F40 Montreal Shamrocks GAA 27:18,3

117. 926 Jojo Boyle m M40 Dungloe GAA 27:18,6

118. 916 Owenie Sharkey m M40 Rosses AC 27:50,3

119. 930 Tiarnan McRuairi m MJ Rosses Ac 27:59,8

120. 881 Dympna Boner f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 28:01,0

121. 879 Hughie McCarron m MO Dungloe GAA 28:01,4

122. 918 Marian Rodgers f FO 28:02,3

123. 938 Sonya O'Donnell f F40 Finn Valley 28:07,1

124. 1000 Ella McLaughlin f FJ 28:13,1

125. 999 Hugh McLaughlin m M40 28:14,1

126. 904 Mickey O Donnell m MJ 28:18,8

127. 267 Mary Bridget McGarvey f FO 28:20,2

128. 266 Eibhlin NicGiolla Chearra f FO 28:28,6

129. 962 Enya O'Donnell f FO 28:35,9

130. 947 Martin Gallagher m M40 28:42,7

131. 896 Tony Sharkey m M40 Rosses C25K 28:44,5

132. 987 Nancy Walsh f FO 28:50,8

133. 907 Cormac Diver m MJ 29:13,9

134. 933 Aodhan Cannon m M50 Rosses AC 29:21,7

135. 925 Conal Forde m MJ Rosses AC 29:36,3

136. 924 Michael Forde m MO 29:37,1

137. 903 Niamh Ferry f FO 30:06,6

138. 906 Maria Sweeney f FO 30:08,8

139. 979 Leanne McGinley f FO Rosses AC 30:14,9

140. 245 Tanya Gildea f F40 30:41,5

141. 880 Desmond Brownlie m M60 Lagan Valley AC 30:55,1

142. 990 Liz McKenzie f FO 31:14,2

143. 241 Martina Craig f FO 31:17,0

144. 961 M Rodgers m M50 31:27,1

145. 901 Bella Ward f F40 31:39,7

146. 247 Iain Clark m M40 31:41,8

147. 244 Jayne Clark f F40 31:41,9

148. 948 Marie Gallagher f F40 31:45,6

149. 973 Grainne O'Malley f F50 31:58,9

150. 913 Claire Sharkey f FO Rosses AC 32:35,3

151. 914 Grace Sharkey f F40 Rosses AC 32:35,5

152. 967 Elise Turner f FO Philadelphia Club 32:36,6

153. 974 Ronan Sharkey m MO 32:38,7

154. 956 Ann-Marie Cunningham f FO 32:41,0

155. 248 Joanne Nesbitt f FO glenties 32:46,5

156. 940 Margaret Ann Ferry f FO Rosses AC 32:56,8

157. 921 Rosie McGarvey f FO Rosses AC 33:12,1

158. 932 Geraldine Mhic Ruairí f FO 33:12,3

159. 253 Gareth Davis m MO 33:56,2

160. 243 Therese Gallagher f FO 34:01,3

161. 919 Rosanne Sharkey f F40 34:21,4

162. 965 Anne Marie Turner f F40 34:37,4

163. 952 Catherine O'Donnell f FO 34:55,0

164. 953 Donna Donoghue f FO 34:55,1

165. 954 Jack Boyd m MO Glenties 35:38,8

166. 911 Tarlachh Diver m MJ 36:15,9

167. 934 Mary Grace Boyle f F40 36:19,9

168. 972 Karen Sharkey f F40 36:20,0