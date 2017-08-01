Galway United are in a false position - Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan insists Galway United are in a false position in the Premier Division and are well capable of avoiding relegation.

The two sides meet in another critical Premier Division fixture this Friday night in Finn Park (8pm).

Galway remain in the bottom three and in big danger after their narrow 2-1 defeat at Cork City last weekend.

Harps' win at Bray Wanderers means Galway are now five points behind the Donegal club with a game more played.

A win for Harps over Galway this weekend would put some distance between them in the battle to stay up.

Horgan, however, is warning that Galway are certain to provide another big test.

“They've a great record against us over this past four or five years,” he said.

“I think in all that time we've only beaten them once in maybe ten or 11 games.

“They're probably in a better position at the minute than Bray are.

“Galway are a good side and they were really unlucky not to take something from the game in Cork. From what I'm told, they were very unfortunate not to equalise close to the end.”

Horgan was delighted to pick up all three points at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night.

“In the first half, we were excellent, but we were poor in the second half which is worrying,” he said.

“But overall it was a good result. We were hanging on a bit at the end, but it was a good three points.”