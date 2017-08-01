11-year-old Alex taking the darts world by storm

An 11-year-old Donegal darts player is continuing his unbelievable rise up the ranks by qualifying for the Worthington’s Champion of Champions finals in Cardiff at the end of August.

Alex Hughes from Inver has been catching the eye with some brilliant performances on the darts circuit over the past number of months.

The Frosses National School pupil has already been selected for Donegal, and regularly competes against adult opposition.

His latest outing was at Kirks Bar in Strabane where he took the adult tournament by storm, qualifying for the prestigious Champion of Champions event in Cardiff next month.



The entry list for the Strabane tournament included 40 registered players, among them players from the PDC development tour, Eglinton District Darts League, Twin Towns Darts League and County Tyrone, all of an excellent standard vying for one and only final spot.

On paper Alex’s chances of making it past the first round, let alone the final were very slim indeed. However, this did not stop him from storming through the field to reach the final against Alan Byrne.

In the semi-final Alex faced John Porter who had darts in his hand at double eight to knock Alex out. Howeve, Alex’s superb attempt at a 130 checkout, wiring the bull, must have shaken John who missed, allowing Alex to coolly finish and secure a place in the Kirks Bar final.

With the darts Alex hit a Ton Eighty followed by narrowly missing Tops for a Ton Sixty Checkout and never looked back, with his passionate celebration showing how much he wanted to secure his place in the £20,000 finals in Cardiff.

Alex said “This is my first ever full men’s event win and I cannot believe how happy I am.

“I’ve practiced every day for the last two years so to play in full men’s events like the Champion of Champions is a dream come true”.

Simon Hall Head of Marketing for Red Dragon Darts said “Words failed me when I saw on Twitter that Alex had qualified for the finals as an 11 year old darts player, and I am still a bit shocked now”.