Donegal County Board thanks Rory Gallagher for contribution to Donegal football

The Donegal GAA County Board has issued a statement on the resignation of senior football manager Rory Gallagher.

Gallagher informed officials and players of his decision to step down from managing the senior team on Monday night.

In the statement, the board thanked Rory Gallagher for his immense contribution to Donegal football since he joined Jim McGuinness’s backroom team in 2011.

The statement read: “Donegal county committee would like to place on record its thanks and appreciation to Rory Gallagher for his massive contribution to the county’s footballers over the last seven years.

“Rory’s huge input into Donegal claiming three Ulster titles (’11, ’12, ’14) and the All-Ireland crown (’12) was telling and his replenishment of the panel in 2017 following a spate of retirements means that our young footballers are on a firm standing to build on their introduction to senior inter-county football in the coming seasons.

"We’d also like to thank the various people who formed his backroom teams since 2015. Rory leaves Donegal in Division One of the Allianz Leagues.”

The statement went on to say the board, in the coming weeks, will turn their attentions to identifying a suitable replacement to carry on the good work and structures Rory leaves in place.

And the statement concluded by wishing Rory and his family a happy and successful future.