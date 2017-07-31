Rory Gallagher to issue statement on Tuesday

Rory Gallagher is expected to issue a statement on Tuesday following confirmation on Monday night that he has stepped down as Donegal senior team manager.

Delegates attending Monday night's Donegal County Committee meeting were informed of Gallagher's decision and were told that the outgoing manager would issue a statement on Tuesday.

The County Board announced the manager's departure on Monday evening via the official Donegal GAA Twitter link.

Since news of Gallagher's departure broke, supporters have had their say on social media - and players have also taken to Twitter tonight.

Donegal goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley spoke of his disappointment at the decision and in a swipe at those supporters who targeted Gallagher on social media, he said it was a "Sad day when keyboard warriors & people who think football was invented in 2011 get their way!!"

Gallagher's departure comes just over a week after Donegal's heavy defeat to Galway in the All Ireland Qualifiers in Sligo.

Back in 2011 Gallagher joined the Donegal senior football team as a selector and was a key member of the backroom team that helped Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2012.

Gallagher took over from Jim McGuinness as manager in 2014.