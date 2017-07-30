Burt take the honours against Letterkenny Gaels

Letterkenny Gael made the short journey to Hibernian Park to take on Burt in Division 3 of the All County League on Sunday.

Burt . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1-16

Letterkenny Gaels . . . 1-08

Buoyed by their victory from last week against St. Nauls the Letterkenny men opened the game brightly and traded scores with the Burt men with the Gaels scores coming from Ciaran Cannon, Shane Graham and Shay Doherty in the opening ten minutes.

The next 12 minutes saw both teams playing some defensive football with neither side able to penetrate to score. The remaining three minutes saw Burt scoring four unanswered points.

Half time score, Burt 0-07 0-03 Gaels.

The first ten minutes of the second half saw both teams raising the white flag with Burt scoring four points and the Gaels scores coming from Shane Graham and Shay Doherty with two.

Captain Brendan O'Brien kept the Gaels in the contest after a misjudged kick out from the Burt keeper was intercepted by the Emyvale native and the ball was calmly chipped over the head of the retreating ball stopper and rolled to the back of the net.

The deficit was now down to two points but the Burt men raised their game and with only one more score coming from the Gaels through Darren Hunter the hosts tagged on another seven points to seal the victory.



LETTERKENNY GAELS: Shane Graham (0-02), A.Stewart, K.Kilkenny, C.O'Dochartaigh, C.Lynch, D.Hunter (0-01), C.Browne, Ciaran Cannon, B.O'Brien(1-0), S.Doherty (0-03), P. Doherty, S.McDonagh, J.Doran, C.Cannon(0-02), O.McMackin

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)