St Michael’s goals sink Dungloe in Dunfanaghy

St Michael’s turned in a big second half performance to completely overwhelm Dungloe at the Bridge with a 13 point victory.



St. Michael’s . . . . . . . . 4-9

Dungloe . . . . . . . . . . . 1-5



Playing with the wind Dungloe were guilty of a number of wides in the first half and they fell behind to two Colm McFadden points.

However, midway through the half the match was turned on its head when Dungloe scored points from Ryan Greene and Noel McBride before Conor Greene scored a goal and a point to put the visitors four points up.

Dean McColgan in the home goal also brought off some great saves to keep his team in the game.

However, St. Michael’s came back strongly and Daniel McLaughlin scored a great goal and points from Brian McLaughlin and Colm McFadden left the half-time score St. Michael’s 1-4 Dungloe 1-3.

Michael Langan scored a point 40 seconds into the second half and this set the tone for the home side’s dominance. Colm McFadden added two further points before Andrew Kelly took advantage of a bad kick out to score a goal and St. Michaels added further goals from Brian McLaughlin and the returning Christy Toye and points from Colin McFadden and Oisin Langan for a comprehensive victory.

St. Michael’s were without the suspended Martin McElhinney and Mark Anthony McGinley and number of other regulars for this match.

Dungloe only scored two points from Greene and Donal Rodgers in the second period and they were reduced to 14 men when Conor Greene saw red for two yellow cards.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon was when Christy Toye came on a substitute in the second half after a long layoff and it was great to see him back in a St. Michael’s shirt.



ST MICHAEL’S: Dean McColgan; Jamie Hunter, Michael McGinley, Liam Kelly; Ruairi Friel, Ciaran Kelly, Oisin Langan; Michael Langan (0-1) Liam Paul Ferry;, Andrew Kelly(1-1), Colin McFadden (0-1) Daniel McLaughlin (1-1) Hugh O’Donnell, Brian McLaughlin (1-1),Colm McFadden (0-5). Subs: Christy Toye (1-0) for Brian McLaughlin, Tony Toye for C McFadden (inj).



DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sweeney; Doalty Boyle, Paul McGarvey, J. McBride; Shaun Wallace, Mark Curran, Darren Curran; Raymond Sweeney, Cory Gallagher (0-1); Christy Greene, Ryan Greene (0-1), Noel McBride (0-1); Shaun Sharkey, Conor Greene (1-1), Gerard Walsh. Sub. Donal Rodgers (0-1).



REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)