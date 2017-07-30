MacCumhaill's win feisty affair against Malin for fourth win on the trot

MacCumhaill's win feisty affair against Malin in MacCumhaill Parak

MacCumhaill's made it four league wins on the trot with a late goal from Martin O'Reilly in what was a battle in MacCumhaill Park.

MacCumhaill's . . . . . 2-9

Malin . . . . . . . . . 1-10



These sides are due to meet in the championship in a few weeks time in Malin and after a lot of trouble both on and off the field in this game, that should be a box office affair.

There were some scuffles on the field and the supporters also threatened to get involved at one stage in the second half of a fiery affair.

Malin led by a point at the break, 0-6 to 0-5, with their points come from Joe and Seamus Doherty, Paul Fildara McLaughlin (3) and Christy Fildara.

Steven O'Reilly, Rory Dunleavy, Gavin Gallagher and Martin O'Reilly with two frees, after Dunleavy was fouled for both, were the scorers for the home side.

But it was in the second half that this game to life with MacCumhaill's hitting the front through a Benny McLaughlin goal from the throw-in. Gavin Gallagher won the initial throw-in and found Martin O'Reilly, who laid it on for McLaughlin.

Seamus McGinty, fresh from playing for the Donegal Masters on Friday night, came up front full-back to add a point. Joe Doherty pulled a point back for Malin but McLaughlin added another to leave the home side 1-7 to 0-7 ahead.

But then Malin struck for three points in-a-row from Dan McDaid, Brendan McLaughlin and Joe Doherty to level matters by the end of the third quarter.

Gavin 'Fireman' Gallagher hit a great point for the home side after a strong run, but Malin found a soft spot in the MacCumhaill's defence for John G McLaughlin to goal and put them two in front.

It was then that tempers became really flared. Martin O'Reilly pointed a free to reduce the margin to the minimum and in the final minute Darren McGowan did really well to win a 50-50 ball and he gave a great ball in to Martin O'Reilly to fired to the Malin net.

Malin lost Paul McLaughlin late on to two yellow cards.

MACCUMHAILL'S: Eoin Gallen; Adam Lynch, Joe Dunnion, Ruari Mulligan; Darren McGowan, Mark Connolly, Martin O'Reilly (1-3,3f); Gavin Gallagher (0-2), Padhraic Patton; Rory Dunleavy (0-1), Gary Wilson, Steven O'Reilly (0-1); Benny McLaughlin (1-1), Gary Dunnion, Seamus McGinty (0-1). Sub., Ryan Duffy for Connolly.



MALIN: Seamus Houghton; Michael McLaughlin, Damien Harkin, Gary Farren. Ciaran McColgan, Conor Farren, Paul McLaughlin (0-3,1f); John G McLaughlin (1-0), Sean Kelly; Christy McLaughlin (0-1), Matthew Byrne, Brendan McLaughlin (0-1); Joe Doherty (0-3), Seamus Doherty (0-1), Michael Byrne. Sub., Dan McDaid (0-1) for Kelly.



REFEREE: Liam McConigley (Downings)