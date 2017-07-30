Kilcar much too strong for very poor Four Masters

Kilcar have it their own way at home to poor Four Masters

Kilcar, even without Ryan and Eoin McHugh and Michael Hegarty, had it their own way at home to Four Masters.

Kilcar . . . . . .1-21

Four Masters . . . 0-5

Kilcar led 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time. Indeed, they hit the first four points from Ashley Carr, Matthew McClean, Patrick McBrearty (free) and Daniel Lyons, all inside the opening six minutes.

Thomas McGowan had two points for Four Masters but McBrearty replied with a free. Kevin McBrearty had Four Masters' third point on 15 minutes but then frees from Ashley Carr and Patrick McBrearty and one from play from Ciaran McGinley had Kilcar in control at the break.

Conor Doherty had the opening point of the second half for the home side before Sean O'Kennedy replied, but that would be the last score for the Donegal Town men until the final minute.

The points flowed for Kilcar from Aodhan McGinley, Daniel Lyons, Mark Sweeney, Ciaran McGinley and McBrearty to lead 0-14 to 0-4 by the 41st minute.

Then Conor Doherty struck for the only goal of the game a minute later. From there to the finish it was one-way traffic ans Mark Sweeney (3), Mark McHugh, McBrearty, Matthew McClean and Pauric Carr added points before Thomas McGowan had the final point of the game for the visitors.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr (0-1); Daniel Lyons (0-2), Barry Shovlin, Brian O'Donnell; Mark McHugh (0-1), Ciaran McGinley (0-2); Matthew McClean (0-2), Conor Doherty (1-1), Aodhan McGinley (0-2); Ashley Carr (0-2,1f), Patrick McBrearty (0-4,3f), Mark Sweeney (0-4). Subs., Stephen Shovlin for B O'Donnell; Gary Molloy for A Carr; Darragh O'Donnell for Doherty; Cormac Cannon for C McGinley; Declan Gallagher for P McBrearty.

FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey; Ryan O'Donnell, Dillon Kennedy, Josh Lacey; Barry Dunnion, Daire Quinn, Aaron McCrea; Leo McHugh, Kevin McBrearty (0-1); Emmett Doogan, Karl Lacey, Sean O'Kennedy (0-1); Thomas McGowan (0-3,1f), Paddy Reid, Caolan Loughney. Sub. Sean Meehan.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)