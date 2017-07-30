Big win for Bundoran against Gaoth Dobhair in their battle to stay in Division One

Bundoran got a much needed brace of league points after one of their best displays of the year against Gaoth Dobhair in Gaelic Park

Realt na Mara, Bundoran 1-16

Gaoth Dobhair 2-8

Driven on by a dominant half-back line, Bundoran were on top from early on and even when Gaoth Dobhair hit a goal to get back within a point midway through the second half, the home side responded with a goal from Paul Murphy and from there to the finish they wer e in control.

Gaoth Dobhair were not helped by losing Odhran Ferry to a straight red card early in the second half and five minutes from the end Eamon McGee also saw red after picking up a second yellow.

Bundoran dominated around the middle in the early stages and were on the mark inside two minutes thanks to Cian McEniff.

Niall Friel came forward to show his forwards the way and hit the equaliser, but by the 11th minute Bundoran were three ahead thanks to great points from Christy Keaney, Timmy Goverov and Shane McGowan.

Gaoth Dobhair created plenty of chances but they were off target with a good number of them, Noel Kelly missing three frees.

However, they had one player who kept them in touch, Eamon Collum hitting two points in a minute by the 17th minute.

Gary Clancy pointed a free on 23 minutes while Collum replied for Gaoth Dobhair before tempers became a little frayed as the midfield pairings got to know each other towards the end of the half.

Tommy Hourihane pointed a free and in added time Christy Keaney added another good point to leave the home side ahead by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Gary Clancy had the opening point of the second half before Gaoth Dobhair lost Ferry to red. Noel Kelly and Clancy (free) traded scores before Kelly had a goal for Gaoth Dobhair after a mistake by Ashley Mulhern.

But Bundoran responded well and had a goal of their own on the next attack, Paul Murphy up from half-back to finish.

They quickly added points from Cian McEniff, Jamie Brennan and Diarmuid Spratt to lead 1-11 to 1-6.

Cian Mulligan and Peter McGonigle traded scores before points from Michael Carroll and Dáire Ó Baoill had the margin down to five.

But again Bundoran hit three on the trot from Hourihane (2) and Timmy Goverov with Gaoth Dobhair's only response a late goal from Michael Roarty, and they then lost McGee to a second yellow.

The win puts Bundoran level with Glenswilly on eight league points and they have a game in hand, but they will need some more points to stay in the top flight for another year.

It will be a worrying defeat for Gaoth Dobhair, whose attention may be more on the championship in three weeks' time at home to Glenswilly. The Glenswilly contingent were in Bundoran to havea look at the Gaeltacht men.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Matthew Ward, Peter McGonigle (0-1), Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Brennan, Shane McGowan (0-1), Paul Murphy (1-0); Ciaran McCaughey, Gary Clancy (0-3,3f); Timmy Goverov (0-2), Tommy Hourihane (0-3,f), Diarmuid Spratt (0-1); Christy Keaney (0-2), Jamie Brennan (0-1), Cian McEniff (0-2). Subs., Alan Russell for Spratt; Michael McEniff for Keaney; Johnny Boyle for Goverov.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Charles J Doherty; Ryan Kelly, Gary McFadden, Jamie Reynolds; Cian Mulligan (0-1), Niall Friel (0-1), Odhran Ferry; Neil McGee, Kieran Gillespie; Eamon Collum (0-3), James Gallagher, Naoise Ó Baoill; Noel Kelly (1-1), Eamon McGee, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-1). Subs., Michael Carroll (0-1), Michael Roarty (1-0), Peter McGee.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)