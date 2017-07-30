Danny McDaid 15k: Karol Duggan races to victory

On a showery Sunday morning in Letterkenny, Karol Duggan maintained his recent good run of form to win the Danny McDaid 15k road race.

The Letterkenny AC man was hom ein 51 minutes, 14 seconds, and had just under half a minute to spare on Foyle Valley's Chris McGuinness ini second.

Gary Slevin of City of Derry Spartans was third in 52.11.

The Danny McDaid 15k is organised each year by Letterkenny AC and the club will have been delighted to see another big crowd taking part.

Many of the runners are gearing up for half marathons and the Donegal and Dublin City Marathons and the 15k race is seen is ideal preparation for the longer distances.

Catriona Jennings returned to her home town to win the Women's race in 56.03, giving her 17th place overall.

Here's a list of the finishers:

Danny Mc Daid 15k 2017

Station House Hotel

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 781 Karol Duggan m MO Letterkenny AC 0:51:14 0:51:14

2. 689 Chris McGuinness m MO Foyle valley 0:51:42 0:51:42

3. 672 Slevin Gary m MO City of Derry Spartans 0:52:11 0:52:12

4. 711 James McFadden m MO Finn Valley 0:52:59 0:52:59

5. 722 John McElhill m M40 Finn Valley 0:53:15 0:53:16

6. 669 Ciaran McGonagle m M40 Letterkenny AC 0:53:58 0:53:59

7. 747 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh Olympic 0:54:21 0:54:22

8. 724 Seamus Odonnell m M40 Finn Valley 0:54:35 0:54:35

9. 721 Marty Lynch m MO Milford AC 0:54:37 0:54:38

10. 728 Paul McGlinchey m MO Letterkenny AC 0:54:42 0:54:42

11. 723 Patrick Mahon m MO City of Derry 0:54:46 0:54:47

12. 665 Gavin Crawford m MO 24-7 Tri 0:54:54 0:54:54

13. 741 Paul McFadden m MO Letterkenny AC 0:54:55 0:54:56

14. 817 Paul Kelly m MO Lifford / Strabane 0:54:58 0:54:58

15. 775 Edward Harkin m MO Rosses Ac 0:55:02 0:55:03

16. 791 Ryan Paddy m MO Milford AC 0:55:44 0:55:45

17. 745 Catriona Jennings f FO Letterkenny AC 0:56:03 0:56:04

18. 652 Anthony Doherty m M40 Milford AC 0:56:22 0:56:23

19. 802 McFadden Sean m M40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 0:56:31 0:56:31

20. 659 Eamonn McGee m M40 Rosses 0:56:33 0:56:34

21. 768 Michael Logue m M40 Rosses Ac 0:56:42 0:56:43

22. 805 Russell Paul m MO Milfrod Athletic Club 0:56:46 0:56:48

23. 648 Gerry O,connell m M50 MIE 0:57:03 0:57:04

24. 708 James Crampsey m M40 City of Derry 0:57:39 0:57:40

25. 1300 Gerard McGranaghan m MO Letterkenny AC 0:57:45 0:57:47

26. 779 Cathal Logue m MO City of Derry 0:57:49 0:57:50

27. 752 Mark Harvey m MO Belfast Running Club 0:58:24 0:58:25

28. 786 Dillon Paul m M40 Lifford/Strabane AC 0:58:41 0:58:41

29. 825 Kieran Crawford m MO 0:58:44 0:58:45

30. 842 Coyle Barry m MO 0:58:43 0:58:45

31. 796 McBride Declan m MO Cranford AC 0:58:56 0:58:58

32. 756 Damian McBride m MO Milford 0:59:00 0:59:01

33. 1305 Fionnuala Diver f FO Letterkenny AC 0:59:04 0:59:04

34. 777 Fergal McGee m MO Rosses Ac 0:59:10 0:59:12

35. 740 Martin Devenney m MO Letterkenny Athletic Club 0:59:11 0:59:12

36. 662 Brendan Boyle m M50 killybegs 0:59:23 0:59:25

37. 773 Willie Mac Giolla Bhride m MO Rosses Ac 0:59:40 0:59:42

38. 1294 Michael Black m MO 0:59:45 0:59:45

39. 714 Johnny O'Doherty m MO Milford AC 0:59:51 0:59:54

40. 806 Joseph Browne m M40 1:00:00 1:00:03

41. 783 Murphy Damien m M40 Raphoe Road Runners 1:00:22 1:00:24

42. 720 Joe Gallagher m M40 Milford AC 1:00:23 1:00:26

43. 822 Kelly Darragh m MO 1:00:34 1:00:36

44. 808 Martin Gormley m M50 Letterkenny AC 1:00:40 1:00:40

45. 748 Kieran Coyle m MO Letterkenny AC 1:00:58 1:00:59

46. 712 John Busch m M40 Belfast Running Club 1:01:06 1:01:09

47. 790 Gallagher Finbarr m M50 Inishowen AC 1:01:33 1:01:33

48. 828 Kevin Kelly m MO 1:01:31 1:01:34

49. 835 Meehan Barry m MO Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:01:41 1:01:45

50. 812 Edward Sweenes m MO Cranford AC 1:02:16 1:02:16

51. 705 Seimi Ferry m M40 1:02:26 1:02:29

52. 792 O'Donnell Gaqreth m MO Kilcar 1:02:30 1:02:38

53. 683 Patrick Duffy m M40 1:02:43 1:02:47

54. 853 Hewett Daniel m MO Milford AC 1:02:48 1:02:52

55. 757 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC 1:02:54 1:02:55

56. 670 Joe Hegarty m M50 1:03:03 1:03:09

57. 1393 Monica McGranaghan f FO Letterkenny AC 1:03:26 1:03:28

58. 795 MacGiollaBride Pol m MO Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:03:37 1:03:39

59. 850 Whoriskey James m MO Milford AC 1:03:43 1:03:47

60. 651 Brendan Mc Bride m MO Rosses AC 1:03:48 1:03:52

61. 701 Eugene Gallen m M40 Finn Valley 1:03:52 1:03:55

62. 864 Boyle Tiernan m MO Olympian 1:03:57 1:03:58

63. 830 O'Donnell Ciaran m M40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:04:00 1:04:04

64. 782 Molloy Sean m M40 Foyle Valley 1:04:07 1:04:10

65. 742 Denis Boner m M40 Rosses 1:04:08 1:04:15

66. 832 McGahey Raymond m M40 1:04:11 1:04:16

67. 697 Terry Foley m MO Foyle valley 1:04:23 1:04:25

68. 686 Conor Dai m M40 1:04:23 1:04:27

69. 819 Aidan McKenna m M40 Letterkenny AC 1:04:41 1:04:44

70. 694 Liam Tinney m M40 24-7 Tri 1:04:59 1:04:59

71. 698 Pat McCrea m M50 Melvin walk jog run 1:04:54 1:04:59

72. 826 Neely Gary m M40 Swanlings 1:04:59 1:05:01

73. 716 Frankie NcGinley m MO 1:04:59 1:05:07

74. 818 Daniel Cullen m MO Milford AC 1:05:44 1:05:44

75. 650 Brendan Meenan m M40 1:05:46 1:05:50

76. 744 Rory Mooney m MO Foyle Valley AC 1:05:53 1:05:56

77. 797 Barr Declan m MO G8 Firness 1:05:58 1:06:02

78. 736 Peter o'Donnell m MO City of Derry Spartans 1:06:08 1:06:10

79. 649 Peter Hamilton m M40 LAC 1:06:25 1:06:28

80. 793 McCambridge Paddy m M50 North Belfast Harriers 1:06:36 1:06:38

81. 854 McNeill Richard m M40 Milford AC 1:06:35 1:06:40

82. 787 Wilson Cathal m M40 1:06:41 1:06:46

83. 765 Brian Kelly m MO 1:06:44 1:06:49

84. 766 Mark Rodgers m M40 1:06:47 1:06:52

85. 804 Lee Paul m M50 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:07:11 1:07:14

86. 680 Bonner Noirin f F60 Finn Valley AC 1:07:11 1:07:14

87. 762 Adrian Marsh m M40 1:07:14 1:07:15

88. 657 Stephen Cunningham m MO 1:07:25 1:07:28

89. 730 Simon Stephens m MO LYIT 1:07:29 1:07:32

90. 789 Harris Paul m M40 1:07:36 1:07:41

91. 690 Frank Pinder m M50 Letterkenny AC 1:07:41 1:07:46

92. 678 Shiels Stephen m M40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:08:01 1:08:04

93. 1275 Sheila Regan f F40 LAC 1:08:04 1:08:07

94. 863 Terence Diver m M40 1:08:11 1:08:19

95. 785 O'Donnell Selina f FO Seoul Flyers 1:08:25 1:08:28

96. 718 Pat Brady m M50 24-7 Tri 1:08:28 1:08:30

97. 709 Emmett McGinty m MO City of Derry 1:08:40 1:08:44

98. 710 Charlene McGinty f FO Foyle Valley AC 1:08:40 1:08:44

99. 681 O'Mahoney Stephen m M50 1:08:49 1:08:57

100. 679 Merritt Noeleen f F50 Finn Valley AC 1:09:09 1:09:11

101. 729 Sean O'Leary m M50 Finn Valley 1:09:04 1:09:12

102. 780 Verona campbell f F50 Foyle valley 1:09:15 1:09:19

103. 733 Michael Rodgers m M50 Rosses AC 1:09:28 1:09:30

104. 788 Kavanagh Robert m M40 1:09:37 1:09:42

105. 746 Seamus Morrison m M40 Letterkenny 247 Triathlon 1:09:41 1:09:48

106. 778 David Christie m M50 1:09:45 1:09:50

107. 666 Christopher Cuskelly m M40 Lifford / Strabane 1:09:51 1:09:56

108. 794 McCambridge Ita f F50 North Belfast Harriers 1:10:09 1:10:11

109. 743 Michael Thompson m M40 Finn Valley 1:10:21 1:10:29

110. 770 Kevin Greenan m M60 Letterkenny AC 1:10:32 1:10:36

111. 653 Markus Lafferty m MO 1:10:45 1:10:51

112. 671 Loughlann Orourke m M50 1:10:52 1:10:59

113. 753 Philip McGovern m M40 Milford AC 1:11:03 1:11:07

114. 676 Grant Tony m M60 Foyle Valley 1:11:27 1:11:31

115. 846 Lyons P J m M40 1:11:38 1:11:42

116. 763 Paddy Hannigan m M50 1:11:38 1:11:46

117. 674 Benny Barber m M50 Foyle Valley AC 1:11:52 1:11:57

118. 673 Noel Irwin m M40 Men on the move 1:11:54 1:12:01

119. 719 Ciara Cunningham f FO Kilcar 1:11:56 1:12:03

120. 769 O'Kane Cormac m M40 1:12:08 1:12:08

121. 803 Marian Kerr f F40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:12:09 1:12:13

122. 811 David Connors m MO Milford AC 1:12:10 1:12:15

123. 737 Francis Diver m M50 Milford AC 1:12:10 1:12:15

124. 726 Mary Hippsley f F40 Finn Valley 1:12:23 1:12:30

125. 734 Kathleen Rodgers f F40 Rosses AC 1:12:30 1:12:35

126. 761 Evelyn Boyle f F50 Rosses 1:12:31 1:12:36

127. 827 Hampson Seamus m MO Foyle Valley 1:12:40 1:12:46

128. 695 John Ferry m M50 1:12:47 1:12:52

129. 800 McKinney Mel m M40 Shape Up Fitness 1:13:01 1:13:09

130. 807 Carmel Hoynes f F40 Lifford/Strabane AC 1:13:04 1:13:10

131. 661 Jason Regan m M40 1:13:16 1:13:22

132. 646 Pat McCrudden m M60 Finn Valley 1:13:42 1:13:43

133. 810 Seamus Curran m MO 1:13:33 1:13:45

134. 702 Roisin McColgan f F40 1:13:53 1:13:58

135. 677 Clarke Liam m M60 Foyle Valley 1:14:02 1:14:06

136. 660 Matt Horner m MO 1:14:05 1:14:12

137. 840 Callaghan Adrian m M40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:14:12 1:14:25

138. 654 Billy Orr m M50 Foyle Valley AC 1:14:43 1:14:49

139. 725 John Ward m MO Milford AC 1:14:57 1:15:05

140. 647 Eric Pierce m M50 1:15:11 1:15:18

141. 738 Fred Stewart m M60 1:15:10 1:15:20

142. 735 Dee Griffin f F50 Convoy AC 1:15:09 1:15:20

143. 801 Campbell Orla f FO 1:15:28 1:15:36

144. 658 Mark Carr m MO Milford AC 1:15:34 1:15:39

145. 675 Kelly Martin m M50 Foyle Valley 1:15:36 1:15:42

146. 858 Pauric Mitchell m M60 Letterkenny 247 Triathlon 1:15:43 1:15:46

147. 713 Joanne Busch f F40 Belfast Running Club 1:15:42 1:15:47

148. 784 Doherty Sean m M40 Melvin WJR 1:15:53 1:15:56

149. 663 Michael Odonnell m MO Rosses Ac 1:15:52 1:15:57

150. 685 Jimmy McBride m M60 Letterkenny AC 1:15:57 1:15:59

151. 851 Smith Don m M50 Convoy AC 1:16:33 1:16:44

152. 865 Sinead Peoples f FO Letterkenny AC 1:16:39 1:16:50

153. 847 Shiels Margaret f F40 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:16:46 1:16:50

154. 749 Pat McDermott m M40 1:16:58 1:17:08

155. 845 McEnhill Niamh f FO 1:17:05 1:17:15

156. 706 Michael Russell m M40 24/7 Triathlon 1:17:14 1:17:26

157. 841 Roche Annemarie f FO Run for Fun Letterkenny 1:17:39 1:17:48

158. 857 McFadden Liz f FO 1:17:51 1:18:00

159. 798 Boyd Roseanne f F40 1:18:06 1:18:16

160. 751 Caroline McMenamin f F40 Foyle Valley AC 1:18:17 1:18:23

161. 856 Liam McLaughlin m M50 1:18:42 1:18:42

162. 859 Rory Kennedy m M50 Smart Renewables 1:18:38 1:18:46

163. 820 Stephen Sweeney m M40 24-7 Tri 1:19:09 1:19:19

164. 821 O'Grady Maura f F50 Letterkenny Athletic Club 1:19:22 1:19:22

165. 838 McCauley Justin m MO 1:19:40 1:19:47

166. 823 Caroline Curran f FO Rosses Ac 1:19:45 1:19:56

167. 855 Cannon Liam f F40 1:19:54 1:20:01

168. 754 Thomas Cullen m MO 1:20:09 1:20:18

169. 824 Patrick Durning m M40 1:20:42 1:20:54

170. 739 Gerry Ward m M50 1:21:33 1:21:44

171. 771 Phillip Connolly m M60 Letterkenny AC 1:22:04 1:22:12

172. 764 Tommy Hill m M50 24-7 Tri 1:22:33 1:22:40

173. 848 Donaghey Gloria f F50 Finn Valley AC 1:22:55 1:22:58

174. 774 Brian Gallagher m M60 Letterkenny AC 1:22:58 1:23:04

175. 776 Seamus Murphy m M50 1:22:59 1:23:04

176. 839 Kelly Aisling f F40 1:23:01 1:23:11

177. 852 Smith Kayleigh f FO Convoy AC 1:23:23 1:23:34

178. 799 Doran Andrea f F40 Fighting Fit 1:23:39 1:23:46

179. 836 Doherty Brian m M40 Swanlings 1:23:46 1:23:52

180. 700 Jessica Roberts m MO Melvin walk jog run 1:23:50 1:23:55

181. 760 Tracy Gibson f FO Aoife McGill 1:25:04 1:25:14

182. 813 Packie Boner m M40 Tir Conall AC 1:25:17 1:25:17

183. 862 Andrea McFeely f F40 Letterkenny AC 1:25:15 1:25:20

184. 750 Donal Fowley m M40 1:25:11 1:25:20

185. 843 Mailey Eoin m M40 1:25:32 1:25:40

186. 703 Marie Porter f FO 1:25:40 1:25:47

187. 707 Jackie Craig f FO 1:25:40 1:25:47

188. 704 Patricia Moran f F40 1:25:41 1:25:47

189. 837 McCauley Patricia f FO 1:26:00 1:26:07

190. 861 Naoise Enright m M40 Letterkenny AC 1:26:09 1:26:15

191. 727 Pearse Enright m M50 Fr Murphys 1:26:12 1:26:23

192. 715 Sinead Thornton f F40 Milford AC 1:26:17 1:26:26

193. 860 Ciaran Liddy m MO Letterkenny AC 1:26:16 1:26:27

194. 755 Eileen O'Gorman f F50 milford Ac 1:26:24 1:26:33

195. 717 Nicola Kep f F40 KCR 1:27:07 1:27:14

196. 656 Sharon Doherty f FO 1:27:35 1:27:44

197. 655 Mary Doherty f FO 1:27:37 1:27:45

198. 816 Stephanie Rushe f FO Finn Valley 1:27:41 1:27:51

199. 844 Creagh Barry m M40 1:27:42 1:27:53

200. 833 Smyth Seamus m MO 1:27:54 1:28:00

201. 668 Bronagh Coyle f F40 Bolt 1:27:58 1:28:05

202. 667 Sinead Okane f FO Bolt 1:27:59 1:28:05

203. 664 Annette Heaney f F40 Bolt 1:27:59 1:28:05

204. 682 Rosemary Parkinson f F50 Convoy AC 1:28:10 1:28:22

205. 684 Kay Bonner f F50 Convoy AC 1:28:12 1:28:23

206. 834 McGuinness Donal m MO 1:28:17 1:28:23

207. 693 Paula Jansen f F40 Finn Valley 1:28:24 1:28:31

208. 831 McLoone Veronica f F40 1:28:54 1:29:04

209. 829 Molloy Bridget f FO 1:28:54 1:29:04

210. 758 Aoife Gildea f FO Aoife McGill 1:29:45 1:29:54

211. 866 Emmett Scott m MO Convoy AC 1:30:31 1:30:43

212. 867 Martina Scott f FO 1:30:31 1:30:43

213. 815 Dympna Boner f F40 Tir Conall AC 1:31:24 1:31:24

214. 696 Orla McElwee f F40 Melvin walk jog run 1:31:24 1:31:33

215. 687 Megan Quinn f FO 1:34:06 1:34:08

216. 767 Maria Ni Dhonaill f FO Rosses Ac 1:34:38 1:34:49

217. 772 Caitlin Lafferty f F40 Rosses Ac 1:34:44 1:34:55

218. 814 Edel Neely f F40 Finn Valley 1:34:55 1:35:06

219. 692 James Smyth m M60 1:35:33 1:35:42

220. 759 Elaine Stockman f FO Aoife McGill 1:37:44 1:37:53

221. 849 Logue Brendan m M40 1:37:50 1:37:58

222. 691 Eimear Shovlin f FO 1:38:28 1:38:30

223. 699 Elaine Quinn f FO Melvin walk jog run 1:40:43 1:40:52

224. 809 Karina McMenamin f F40 Finn Valley Fir for Life 1:41:28 1:41:38