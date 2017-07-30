Shaun Yank Boyle in scoring form as Naomh Muire defeat Moville

Naomh Muire continued their good run with a big two points away to Moville on Saturday night.



MOVILLE . . . . . . . . . 3-7

NAOMH MUIRE . . . . . . 2-19



In a great game of football played at a high tempo it was the locals who got on the scoreboard first, Micheal Barr with a point.

But Naomh Muire got into the game and kicked a number a long range points before Shaun 'Yank' Boyle pounced for the league leaders’ first goal.

Boyle, who ended the game with 1-7, made no mistake when the ball came back off the post to give Stephen Hendry no chance.

Naomh Muire were in the driving seat but two Christy Hegarty goals in the closing ten minutes tied up the game.

Moville 2-3, Naomh Muire 1-9 was the score at half-time.

The second began just like the first half with Naomh Muire going three up again. But a Ryan McDermott goal propelled Moville into a one point lead.

However, the advantage was shortlived. In the very next play Naomh Muire struck straight back with their second goal through centre back Aidi O'Gara.

The visitors never looked back after this and continued to add some more excellently taken scores to run out nine point winners.

MOVILLE: Stephen Henry; Declan Diver, Enda Faulkner, Gearoid McQuillian; Joe McBride Seamus Hegarty, Mark Brown; Christy Hegarty (2-1) Ciaran Diver; Danny Murphy (0-1,1f), Micheal Barr (0-4,1f) Cathal McLaughlin; John McGeady, Ryan McDermott (1-1), Martin Fiorentini (Malachy McDermott). Subs: Jack Keys for Enda Faulkner; Pauric Gillen for C Diver; Josh Lafferty for C Doherty; Paddy Faulkner for R McDermott; Malachy McDermott for M Fiorentini.



NAOMH MUIRE: Lee Boyle; Robert O'Donnell (0-1) Brian Gillespie, Patrick Rodgers; Jack Boyle, Aidi O' Gara (1-0), Daniel Gallagher; Darragh White, Hugh Martin (0-2); Harry Harden (0-3,3f), Paul Yank Boyle (0-4), Ultan Boyle; Daniel Devlin, Shaun Yank Boyle 1-7,3f), Paddy McCafferty. Subs: Jamie McGee for H Harden; Tom McHugh (0-2) for U Boyle; Shaun Burns for D Devlin.