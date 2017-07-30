Sean McGoldrick wins again with knock-out against his Hungarian opponent

Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father is a Ballyshannon native, remains unbeaten after winning his third pro fight in Birmingham on Saturday night.

McGoldrick had an impressive win with a first round stoppage after 2 minutes and 26 seconds of round one against an experienced opponent, Gyula Dodu from Hungary.

McGoldrick produced a punch perfect performance with stiff jabs taking his opponent apart before taking him apart with heavy shots to head and body. Dodu was down twice in the round before McGoldrick put him down for the full count.

The win will move McGoldrick up the professional ladder, especially the nature of the stoppage. His opening pro fight was in Manchester while he defeated Rickie Starkey at the SSE Arena, Belfast, in June.