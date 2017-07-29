St. Naul's get back on track for promotion with home win over Red Hugh's

St. Naul's got back on track in their promotion bid from Division Three with a five point victory over Red Hugh's in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles.

St. Naul's 0-18

Red Hugh's 0-13

Still without their regular sharpshooter, Stephen Griffin, due to a knee injury, Daniel Brennan stepped up to the plate for the Parish of Inver side with nine points for the winners.

After losing last week away to Letterkenny Gaels, this was a much needed win in their bid for promotion.

St. Naul's led by 0-11 to 0-5 at the break thanks to Brennan's accuracy and also some good points from Barry Griffin, John Rose and Peadar Mogan.

By that stage both sides were down to 14 men as Cathal Lowther of St. Naul's and Stephen McMenamin were both shown two yellows by referee Pat Walsh after a couple of incidents on 20 minutes.

As normal Red Hugh's relied heavily on Damien Browne for their scores, the sharpshooter finishing with 0-6.

The home side weren't really troubled in the second half as they kept Red Hugh's at arms length, with Brennan again to the fore on the scoring front.

ST. NAUL'S: Patrick Burke; Conor Gavigan, Brendan McCole, Conor McBrearty; Martin Breslin, Peadar Mogan (0-2,1f), Stuart Johnston (0-2); Barry Griffin (0-2), Lee McBrearty; Enda Lynch, Cathal Lowther (0-2), Daniel Friel; John Rose (0-1), Shane Conneely, Daniel Brennan (0-9, 6f).

RED HUGH'S SCORERS: Damien Browne 0-6,5f; Ger Melaugh 0-3; Calvin Bradley 0-2; Ricky Gallen, Michael Devine 0-1 each.