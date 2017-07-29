Naomh Brid take valuable points against Downings to move away from relegation trouble

Thanks to a great third quarter Naomh Brid ran out comfortable winners at home to Downings in Trummon.



Naomh Brid 1-15

Downings . . . . 0-9

Behind by a point at the break, the home side were 1-12 to 0-7 ahead by the 46th minute and on their way to an important win.

Downings relied almost totally on Lorcan Connor for their scores - he got eight of their nine scores.

Darragh Brogan had the opening point from a free won by Pauric Gormley but Ben McBride levelled for Downings.

Brogan and Lorcan Connor traded points before Tommy Gallagher won a free for Brogan to edge Naomh Brid back in front on 11 minutes.

Then Downings and Lorcan Connor hit four unanswered points, one with his left, one with his right, a free and '45' to leave the visitors 0-6 to 0-3 ahead on 22 minutes.

Naomh Brid finished the half well with Callum Gallagher winning a free for Paul McGrory to point and Ross Gallagher had a good point from play.

The game turned in the third quarter with Darragh Brogan hitting the only goal of the game a minute into the new half after a pass from Conal Rooney.

Paul McGrory (free) and Brogan added points before Lorcan Connor replied from a free. But the Naomh Brid front line were in full flow now and points flowed from substitutes Pauric Rooney, Pauric Brennan (2), Paul McGrory and Darragh Brogan to open an eight point gap.

The final quarter saw Pauric McDaid hit a trademark free after a Callum Gallagher run was halted. Lorcan Connor hit two frees either side of a Paul McGrory point before Pauric McDaid brought the curtain down on the scoring five minutes from the end with a 50m free.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid (0-2,2f); Michael Gallagher, Callum Gallagher, Micheal Travers; Conal Rooney, Jamie Timoney, Ross Gallagher (0-1); Paul McGrory (0-4,2f), Tommy Gallagher; Clint Walsh, Eoin McGarrigle, Stephen Doherty; Pauric Gormley, Darragh Brogan (1-5,3f), Owen Harron. Subs., Pauric Brennan (0-2) for S Doherty; Pauric Rooney (0-1) for Travers; Stephen McDaid for Gormley.

DOWNINGS: John McGroddy; Conor Shiels, Max Davis, Eamon Kelly; James L McBride, Ben McNutt, Alan Pasoma; Shane Boyce, Ben McBride (0-1); Oisin Boyce, Lorcan Connor (0-8,5f,45), Gary McClafferty; Eric Roberts, Finian McClafferty, Kevin Doherty.