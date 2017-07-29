Democrat sports award: Conor Halvey is June winner

The Donegal Democrat, in conjunction with Liam Mailey Trophies, are presenting a monthly sport award to one of the up and coming sports teams or individuals in Donegal.

The award is to mark a special achievement by a team or individual at youth level in all sports. The award will also cover school sports, both individual and team.

It is hoped that the monthly presentation will be a worthy reward for the sporting youth of Donegal, who regularly compete at the top level of Irish sport.

Conor is June winner

Letterkenny cyclist Conor Halvey is the June winner of the Democrat’s Monthly Youth Sport Award.

The 17-year-old who is a member of the Stephen Roche Performance Team, created history in June when he became the first ever Donegal winner of the Rás Dun Na nGall.

He’s also the youngest ever winner of the three-day event. He was only 16 at the time he won the race.

“It was a great win and to become the first winner and the youngest winner made it extra special,” said Conor, a student at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny.

Conor has been only cycling over five years, having first joined Errigal Cycling Club in Letterkenny.

“I tried soccer and Gaelic football but none of them clicked with me,” he said.

“So I joined the Errigal Cycling club through their Sprocket Rocket recruitment programme and cycling immediately clicked with me. It’s my number one sport ever since.

“The coaches at Errigal were very good to and I have also got great advice and assistance from Sean McFadden. Sean has really been very helpful and has really encouraged me.”

Conor also had a number of races with the Nicolas Roche Performance Team in France last month.

He’s a member of the ten-man Nicolas Roche Performance Team who compete at races all over Europe.

Conor, from Meadowhill in Kiltoy, has a busy number of weeks ahead of him with several races in Ireland and in Belgium.

“My next big event is the Suir Valley Three Day race in Tipperary,” he said.

“That race is in two weeks and then the week after I’m off to Belgium for ten days to compete in a number of races.”

Conor trains every day, clocking up between 60 and 70 miles on each session, and is one of the emerging young stars of Irish cycling.

