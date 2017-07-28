Finn Harps confirm Timlin and Burke signings

Following confirmation from the FAI on Friday afternoon, Finn Harps have announced the completion of the signing of Mark Timlin from Derry City.

The Buncrana man was on the bench for Derry City against Harps for Monday night's derby in Ballybofey.

However, despite only joining Derry from St. Patrick's Athletic ahead of the 2017 campaign, Timlin makes the move to their North West rivals where he will be hoping to kick-start his career.

He trained with Harps on Wednesday night and was expected to go straight into the Harps squad for Friday night's game at Bray Wanderers.

Meanwhile Harps have also confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Peter Burke from Irish League Premier Division side Cliftonville.

The 21-year-old Moville man spent two seasons at Solitude, after returning from the Sunderland Youth Academy. Peter has also represented the Republic of Ireland at U17 and U19 level.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan moved to sign Burke following the confirmation of the departure of keeper Harry Doherty.