Medal haul for Ballyshannon's Cora Rooney at Irish Swimming Championships

Cora Rooney, age 12 from Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon excelled at Ireland's highest level of competition at the Irish Age Group Division 1 Swimming championships in the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.

Cora competed in 50m free, 100m free, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200 IM & 400m IM, qualifying to finals in all her events.

She set personal bests in all plus GOLD medals in 400m IM, 100m free, 100m back, 200m back, SILVER medals in 200 IM & 50m free and placing 4th in 100m fly.

She has achieved qualifying times in most her events beyond her years. A bright future lays in store for Cora's swimming career. Well done to her.