Sean McGoldrick back in action this weekend

Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, with strong Donegal connections, will be back in action this Saturday night in Birmingham when he will have his third professional fight.

Sean will be part of a Big Fight Night at the Tudor Grange Arena, Birmingham.

McGoldrick, whose father, Liam, is from Ballyshannon, won his first two professional fights - his debut in Manchester, while in his last fight he had a unanimous points win over Ricky Starkey at the SSE Arena, Belfast on June 10th.

Starkey was a very awkward opponent, with the fight turning out to be a messy affair but McGoldrick was just happy to get through it and get the result.

His opponent for this Saturday night is Gyula Dodu from Hungary, who comes to Birmingham with an impressive record of 12 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw in his 18 bouts to date.

"It will be another good test for me, and by the looks of him he will come to fight/box rather than hold," said Sean speaking to the Democrat this week.

Asked about his rough and tumble fight with Ricky Starkey in Belfast, Sean said: "He was a nightmare, but it was good experience though and I've learnt a lot from it.

"I can't wait to get back in there and put that one behind me and perform to my capability," said Sean.