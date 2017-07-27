Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3,7, 6, 5,1,8, 2, 4. Ann Moy Letterbrick and Karl McGlynn matched first three to win €30 each. Jackpot for this week is €6450.

The seniors and reserves had good wins away in the league against Killybegs, on Sunday.

URRIS

A massive well done to the U12 boys who won the Division Two final, in Muff, on Sunday evening. Well done also to their coaches Mark Doherty, Paddy Harkin and Mickey Doherty.

The senior men had a good win away against Robert Emmetts in the Junior A Championship on Sunday.

MATCH "N" WIN numbers drawn on July 20th were 1, 4, 20 & 23. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Mario Comiskey, Urrismana; Ruairi and Lorcan Donaghey, Magheramore; Mary Duffy, Urris; Catherine Kelly, Dunaff; Bridget Kelly, (Jack), Letter. Jackpot this week is €3,660.

The club hosted the finals of the Inishowen girls finals on Friday night in Straid and a great night was had by all. A massive well done to our own Siobhan Devlin for overseeing it all for the club. Thanks also all who helped out in any way, coaches, parents,/ guardians, refs, lines people, umpires, getting the pitches set up and to all who baked, donated food and helped out in any way.

Here are a number of dates for your diary - Wednesday August 9th: John Joe Cleary Memorial Trophy-GAA 7 aside in Straid; Thursday August 10th; Saturday August 12th: Annual Big Breakfast In St Mary's Hall.

TÍR CHONAILL GAELS

The seniors lost at the weekend in the league to St Kiernans. The juniors had a big win against Moindearg, in Division Three.

The lotto numbers drawn on 20th July were 8, 13, 18, 23. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is £3,250.

ROBERT EMMETTS

Eimead Rua Ladies first and second leg championship games against Naomh Columba ended in draws. The playoff is fixed for Sunday.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors had a good win over Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday.

We would like to thank Paddy Hegarty, Donie McCole and all the coaches, Mary and staff for their help at this week’s Cúl Camp in Towney.

The club would also like to thank Ryan McHugh for meeting and greeting our young stars of the future.

MALIN

The match against Sean MacCumhaillS will now take place this week.

This year’s Malin GAA Cul Camp was another huge success with 164 children attending.

A big thank you must go to all the coaches who coached the children all week. Thank you all of the 17 young Malin helpers who were there all week to help the coaches: Emily O'Brien, Laura McGeoghegan, Kate Hunter, Tara Kelly, Tara McLaughlin, Caiti Farren, Danielle Houghton, Adam McGonagle, Danny Fildara, Ronan McLaughlin, Peter McCallion, Michael Walsh, Matthew Mullarkey, Darragh McGeoghegan, Patrick Fildara and Aine McColgan.

Special thanks to Celia, Suzanne and Mary for doing the teas and shop; to Kate and Margaret for doing the fruit and smoothies; to Sean and Martin for doing the buses; to everyone in the Club who got the Clubhouse ready for the Camp.

A special thanks to John Gibbons from Carn who was the head coach and did a great job making the camp run so smoothly all week. Special thanks to our own Aoife McColgan (Malin) and Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana) the two county players who attended the camp on Friday.

The under 12s beat Carndonagh in the Gerry O’Neill ‘A’ final last Sunday against in Muff.

RED HUGHS

The seniors recorded another brilliant result in the Junior A Championship, on Sunday. They defeated Moville at home for their sixth win in a row.

This year's Club Cul Camp is on from Monday 7th August to Friday 11th August. The club are also staging and U-6 and U-8 blitz on Friday, 12th August.

CLOUGHANEELY

The lotto numbers drawn on July 19th were 5,8,11,13,17,19.

The jackpot was not won. We had 24 match 4s.

The winner of the €100 was Jennifer Gibson, Letterkenny. This week's jackpot is €2,600.

Congratulations to the junior and senior Cloughaneely Marching bands. The juniors came second and the seniors came first in the Ulster Final at the weekend.

Well done to our senior and reserve teams who made a €500 donation to the Cancer Bus Service,m the proceeds of the recent spinathon.

NA ROSSA

The seniors bowed out of the championship last Sunday afternoon after losing out to Naomh Colmclle.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. No jackpot winner on the night. Numbers drawn were 9,23,27 and 28.

The two lucky dip winners receive €50 Mikaela Bonner,Leitir and Mary Gibbons, Loughbarra. Next week's jackpot now stands at €4300.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn for last week were 14,22,26,30 There was no jackpot winner.

This week's jackpot is €1,900 There was one match 3 winner, Caroline O'Donnell, Graheny, Killybegs.

For the second year running Hugh McFadden and Ryan McHugh are hosting a Gaa and Multi Activity Camp in Fintra from the 7th-11th of August. Please book your child(ren) in advance to guarantee a place.

There will be a host of inter county coaches, visits from your favourite Donegal and intercounty players throughout the week. To book contact Hugh on 0879194675.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors drew with the league leaders St. Eunan's on Sunday in the league, at the Bridge.

The reserves lost to St Eunan's.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,3,5,6,9,17. The Match 5 winner was Mark Langan Gortnalake, Creeslough who won €100. This weeks Jackpot is €4100.

The Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31st to Friday, 4th August.

The club's annual Sports Day is on Sunday, August 6th in the Sports Field, in Creeslough.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1-10 -14 -18 -19. The €50 winners were Patricia McManus, Stracomer Bundoran, Rose Marie Nugent, 357 Omagh Road, Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, Sinead McCaffrey Emerald Bar, Bundoran. Next week's Jackpot will be €6200.

The seniors finally ended their dreadful run of form with an impressive victory over Glenswilly, on Sunday. The return of county men Paul and Jamie Brennan was a huge boost.

Everyone at the club would like to wish Conor Jack McManus a very speedy recovery following his unfortunate injury in the reserves match on Sunday

The Realt Ruadh ladies team would like to thank everyone that attended their Quiz on Sunday night.

The club's annual Cul Camp s taking place in Gaelic Park all week where over 120 children are been coached in all the skills of gaelic football and hurling.

The club are hosting a Family Fun Day on August 6th in Gaelic Park, where teams will compete against each on a Crazy Obstacle Course.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was one winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 1-4-5-7. The winner of €10,000 was Mary Kennedy, Main Street,

Glenties. This week’s Jackpot is €4,600.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The adult footballers had mixed results at the weekend. The Junior B lads lost against Pettigo.

The seniors won their league match against St. Nauls.

The U-8 footballers hosted a blitz on Saturday morning at Páirc na nGael with visiting clubs Glenfin and Red Hugh's taking part.

The U-12 hurlers played out an entertaining draw away to Burt last Thursday evening.

Four of our U-16 camogie players were on the Donegal squad who contested the Shield Final against Monaghan at the weekend.

The Camogie Camp is scheduled for 18th August.

NAOMH BRID

An hour stationary cyclethon will take place on Sunday, 13th August 10am – 7pm at Kees, Laghey in aid of Bord Na nOg.

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo minors had a four point victory over Naomh Ultan in the minor championship on Wednesday evening last.

Naomh Brid senior and reserves were defeated at the weekend in Naomh Muire.

Sympathy is extended to the Gormley and Munday family on their recent bereavements.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1400 on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Una O'Malley c/o Cathal McGonigle and Seamus Mc Anaw

The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 10 and 15.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain an 24 Iúl , 3 12 15 agus 17 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Cathal Mac Laifeartaigh, Óstán na Trá, MM Ní Bhrollacháin, Na Dúnaibh, Máirtín Cohilly, Baile na Stiobhartach, Alfie Mac Énrí, Liam Ó Dochartaigh, Creamhghort agus Anna Ní Dhochartaigh. B’í Eilís Nic Dáibhid a fuair an duais tinrimh, an buidéal fíona agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde a bhain duais an díoltóra. Tá €6,200 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt in Óstán na Trá sna Dúnaibh.

Bhí deireadh seachtaine gnoitheach ag ár bpeileadóirí faoi- aois. Bhí an bhuaidh ag an fhoireann faoi – 15 i gcomórtas Ógspórt i mBaile na nGallóglach oíche Aoine agus tá siad cáilithe anois do chluichí ceannais an Tuaiscirt.

Ansin ar an Domhnach i mBaile na nGallóglach bhí cluiche teann ag an fhoireann faoi-16 in éadán Ghleann tSúilí i gcluiche leathcheannais na Contae áit ar tháinig siad fríd agus gan idir na foirne ach an t-aon phointe amháin. Imreoidh siad anois i gcluiche ceannais na Contae i gceann cúpla seachtain eile. Maith sibh a ghasúraí.

Bhí an mí-ádh ar an fhoireann sinsir áit a bhfuair Bearta an bhuaidh orthu le pointe amháin sna Dúnaibh Dé Domhnaigh. Níl rudaí ag amharc rómhaith dóibh ag an phointe seo.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

The club wish to express our condolences to senior footballer Darren O’Leary, his mother Helena and sister Nicole and extended families on the tragic death of Rachel.

The Under-8 lads were invited to a tournament on Saturday in Ardara with 14 other clubs. They had a great day and managed to advance to the knockout stages in the three competitions. The C Team won the cup in their competition. The A team was beaten in the Cup Final and the B team lost on a knock out score in their semi final.

Congratulations to Sean Curran, Aaron McAuley and Jamie De Ward who overcame Sligo in the All-Ireland Under-21 C Hurling Final in Markievicz Park on Saturday.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €6,800. The numbers drawn were 7, 11, 26 and 30. There was no match 3 winners so so three envelopes were drawn- Tony McArdle, Stranorlar, Anne McBride, Raphoe and Dermot Patton, Admiran Park. They each receive €30. This week’s jackpot is €6,900.

TEARMAINN

The monthly meeting has been postponed for a week to Tuesday 1st August at 7.30 pm.

In ast week's lotto draw, the numbers drawn were 3,6,9 and 24. The match 3 winners were Sinéad Nic Aoidh, Don Gallagher, Charles McGlynn, c/o Bingo, Michael Doherty and Mike Ryan c/o Nora's.

The open draw winners were Theresa McGrattan and Jim Gallagher. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins with and Benny Gallagher, Don Gallagher and James Boyle co-ordinating and a jackpot of €1,650.

The annual Kellogs GAA Cul Camp takes place this year from Monday August 14th to Friday August 18th.

Any queries to Hugh harkin 087 6891967. www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Coaching for U6s continues this Saturday 10.30-11.30 at The Burn Road.

The Termon U-8s travelled to Ardara on Saturday morning for a superbly run tournament with 12 clubs competing.

Termon were paired with Dungloe, Aodh Ruadh in the Group stages, and in the knock outs, we played Kilcar, Sligo side Naomh Molaise Gaels, and Glenswilly.

The Termon teams lined out as follows: Team one: Kayla McFadden, Caolan McTaggart, Shay Roarty, Gavin Gallagher, Charlie Gallagher, Jaime Toland, Liam Bonar, Lee McGettigan.

Team two: Conn McGettigan, Cormac Sweeney, Jack McFadden, Luca Kelly, Lucas Grant, Grace Strain, Dultach Fegan, Rory Gallagher, Conor McGinley, Mason Kelly, Adhamhnain Gibson. Team 3: Peter Doherty, Eoin McKinney, Grainne Gallagher, Sadie McGettigan, Maeve Strain, Fionn Gallagher, Orla Cunningham, Daire McCarron. The coaches were Mel McKinney, Daireann Gibson, Conall McGettigan, Paddy Gallagher and Declan McGettigan.

Good luck to the minor boys who begin their championship campaign at home to Urris on Thursday evening.