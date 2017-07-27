Carl McHugh delighted with new two-year deal at Motherwell

Donegal’s Carl McHugh said he’s thrilled to have signed a new two-year deal with Motherwell.

The Leitirmacaward man, who is also captain at the club, said it’s great to have a new contract sorted before the start of the new season.

“We've been speaking about it for a few weeks now and it's been pretty much agreed for a while now, so it's good to get it over the line,” McHugh said.

"With the way the season started for me last season, missing the first six months, it's been great since then and I'm delighted now - getting the captaincy was obviously a huge honour for me."

The 24-year-old missed a large part of the campaign last year after suffering an horrific head injury on the opening day of the season.

He had joined Motherwell after a successful spell with Plymouth Argyle.

His manager at Fir Park, Stephen Robinson, said he now wants to build his side around midfielder McHugh.

"He's at the centre of the type of team we're trying to build," Robinson said.

"He's a captain in every sense of the word, both on and off the park. He's committed to what we're trying to do."

Keith Lasley was the Motherwell skipper, but he has now retired from playing to focus on his role as Robinson's assistant manager.