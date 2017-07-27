Donegal U-16 camogie side loses out in Ulster Shield Final

The Donegal U16 camogie squad played Monaghan in the Ulster Shield final in Burt on Saturday.

The squad is made up of girls from Four Masters, St Eunan's, Letterkenny Gaels,Burt and Carndonagh and managed by Manus O'Donnell.

On the day, Donegal started brightly with points from Roisin Toland and Ailbhe Finn but a few blocked goal chances and some well taken points from Monaghan meant that the half time score was Monaghan 0-6, Donegal 0-2.

With a stiff breeze at their backs, Donegal pushed on in the second half and a goal from Eironn Lynch brought them into contention. Unfortunately for Donegal, the Monaghan No. 3 had an outstanding game at full-back and drove her team forwards leading to three quick goals.

Donegal came back well and pressurised the Monaghan backs for the final 10 minutes. A late goal from Ornaith Ui Fhearghail and three 45s from Eimear Quinn left the final score 3.7 - 2.5 in Monaghan's favour.

Captain Caoimhe Doherty congratulated the Monaghan girls on a strong display and thanked referee Rosemary Merry-Hughes. The team were disappointed but have an All Ireland semi final against Mayo on August 13th to prepare for.