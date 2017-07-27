Dylan and Nina dominate Porthall race meeting

Dylan Browne McMonagle boosted his chances of claiming the senior jockey's championship when he rattled up another fine treble in Porthall, Lifford on Sunday afternoon.

Dylan's first win came in the two mile open when he gave Let's Go Now text book ride to lead at the furlong pole and won readily from All About Chris. He soon doubled up on Five Stone of Lead who easily took the win in the 148 cm ponies. The treble was completed when He's Got It came with a strong late run to claim the mile and a half non-winners.

Meanwhile, Nina Simpson did her chances of winning the ladies title the power of good when landing a nice double. Her victories came aboard the impressive Walk The Line in the mile and half open, and Thunderstruck who was a given a very clever ride to take the one mile open in style.

Ciara Mannion, who is also in the hunt for title honours, won on Angel Eyes in the 153 cm ponies, having made all the running. The local race was won by Michael Day riding The White Pony in the most thrilling race of the day, beating Scooter and Dylan Gibbons.

All roads will lead to the Ballintra Races at Murvagh on Monday week, August 7th. Racing gets underway at 2.30 pm. This meet is a great family day.



The results from Sunday are as follows -

1 1/2 Mile Open

1st Walk The Line N Simpson

2nd Donegal Dan J Dunne

3rd Movinis Boy C Faulkner

2 Mile Open

1st Lets Go Now D B Mc Monagle

2nd All About Chris J Joey Dunne

3rd Ya Wee Skitter N Simpson

148cm 1 1/2 Mile

1st 5 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle

2nd My Friend George J Kelly

3rd Little Mix N Simpson

1 Mile Open

1st Thunder Struck N Simpson

2nd Never Say Never D B Mc Monagle

3rd Aideen's Dream J Dunne

153 cm 1 1/4 Mile

1st Angel Eyes C Mannion

2nd Messi J Dunne

3rd Dodge The Bullet D B Mc Monagle

Non Winners 1 1/2 Mile

1st Hes Got It D B Mc Monagle

2nd All Joking Aside N Simpson

3rd Ever So Clever J Kelly

Local Pony

1st The White Pony M Day

2nd Scooter D Gibbons

3rd The Monkey D Day