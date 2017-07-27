Golfer Eamonn's wonderful drive for charity

A local golfer, and Portsalon Golf Club member, Eamonn Davis, has launched a fundraising draw for the recently established ‘BUMBLEance’ charity in Donegal.

BUMBLEance is a children’s national ambulance service which delivers safe and comfortable transportation of sick children to and from children’s hospitals, treatment, respite and hospice centres.

Created by parents who understand the struggle of caring for a sick child, the service's top priority is the comfort and safety of BUMBLEance children and, understanding the stress involved in transporting sick children, their aim is to increase and develop their fleet of vehicles to serve even more children in every region and county in Ireland.

The Donegal/North West branch was set up in November 2016 to directly support sick children throughout the region.

Eamonn, an annual Lourdes pilgrim, has witnessed first hand what many sick children and their parents have to suffer.

Earlier this year, he had the opportunity to purchase a golf bag on eBay. “I noticed someone with the bag for sale stating that it had autographs of top sportspeople and celebrities on it,” Eamonn said.

“I thought that, if I purchased it, then I could add to those autographs at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and sell tickets with the proceeds going to a charity. Then recently I read about BUMBLEance coming to Donegal and decided that was the ideal charity to fundraise for”.

Taking the bag to the Wednesday PRO-AM at the Irish Open in Portstewart, Eamonn dutifully spent the day collecting as many European Tour players’ autographs as possible and succeeded with players such as Paul Mc Ginley, Andrew [Beef] Johnston, Justin Rose, Danny Willett, Lee Westwood, Des Smyth, Andy Sullivan, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and celebrities such as Pep Guardiola, Michael O’Neill, Dermot Desmond, AP Mc Coy, Jamie Dornan, Aidan Quinn and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny all contributing to the cause.

Between now and the draw taking place, Eamonn hopes to add many other well known autographs to the bag, especially those from Donegal.

“It certainly will be a most sought after prize,” he added.

“ There will be other memorabilia and prizes as well such as a unique painting by renowned Donegal artist Stephen Bennett depicting Ryder Cup winning Captain Paul McGinley and tour players Rory McIlroy and Graeme Mc Dowell; an original photographic print on canvass of Glashedy’s iconic 14th hole by local photographer Stevie Toye of Logopix, an autobiographical ‘Rory’s Club’ signed by Rory Mc Ilroy, a golfers’ pictorial book signed by Padraig Harrington and Paul Mc Ginley, a golf hat signed by Shane Lowry etc. etc. and many more prizes that have been offered by local golf clubs, sports shops, hotels and businesses”.

Tickets are now on sale at €10 per ticket, books of ten, and with the draw due to take place early December 2017, what a fantastic selection of Christmas presents!

For more information contact

Eamonn on 086-8238753.