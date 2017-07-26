Transfer news: Mark Timlin to join Finn Harps from Derry City

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan could be about to add to his first team squad with the news that Mark Timlin has agreed a move to Finn Park.

The Buncrana man signed for Derry City from St. Patrick's Athletic ahead of this season, but has struggled to win a regular place in the side.

The Derry Journal is reporting that the player will train with Finn Harps tonight (Wednesday) and once his transfer is completed, he could be in line to make his debut on Friday night when Harps travel to play Bray Wanderers.

Timlin (22) signed for Derry back in November ahead of the 2017 season. He had spent the previous season with St. Pat's.

He played his underage football with Buncrana Hearts and was signed by Ipswich Town as a teenager.

Following his release from the Championship club in 2014, he signed for Derry City and enjoyed two good seasons at the Brandywell before joining St. Pat's at Richmond Park.

Timlin was an unused substitute for Derry City on Monday night as City defeated Harps in the North West derby at Finn Park.