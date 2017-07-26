Goals make the difference as Kilcar ease to victory over Aodh Ruadh in Ballyshannon

Kilcar were the fitter side and they made it pay in the second half in this opening championship encounter in Fr. Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh 1-8

Kilcar 4-7

The goals made the difference but Kilcar were the better team, although three of their goals were of the soft variety.

The sides were all square at the break - Kilcar 2-2 to Aodh Ruadh's 1-5.

The first three scores were all goals with Kilcar getting the opening three pointer on two minutes, Shane Gillespie's first time effort creeping in at the near post.

After a few showers of rain, coupled with the pitch being recently mowed, conditions were very slippery and both sides struggled to keep their feet.

Aodh Ruadh were level on six minutes when Shane Dorrian's effort for goal was deflected but Colm Garvey made a magnificent stop, but his parried effort fell invitingly for Dylan Gallagher to palm home from close range.

Kilcar were back in front a minute later with Aaron McShane's half-hit shot somehow ending in the Aodh Ruadh net.

The first point didn't arrive until the 16th minute, Dylan Gallagher, firing over for Aodh Ruadh.

Ciaran Gillespie replied for Kilcar with a pointed free but then Aodh Ruadh hit a purple patch between the 22nd and 25th minute with four points in-a-row. Dylan Gallagher got the first and last of those, the first a magnificent effort with his left. In between Shane Dorrian pointed two frees, the second of which he won himself.

Four minutes from the break, Odhran Doogan had the final score of the half, a point for Kilcar.

Dylan Gallagher, Aodh Ruadh's most impressive performer, had Aodh Ruadh two points in front inside seven minutes of the restart, but they were then hit by two Brian O'Donnell goals, which turned the game game in favour of the visitors.

Indeed, Mark Gallagher made a great stop to deny Shane Gillespie a certain goal in between the O'Donnell strikes.

Ryan O'Donnell added a point as Kilcar were completely dominant. Brian O'Donnell waltzed through to hit another as Ciaran Gillespie, from a free, pushed the lead out to 4-5 to 1-7.

Kilcar were able to canter to the finish with two points in quick succession from Shane Gillespie. Odhran O'Neill had the final Aodh Ruadh point in added time.

AODH RUADH: Mark Gallagher; Adam Clarke, Sean Taylor, Stephen Anderson; Michael McKenna; Cian McGloin, Patrick McCaffrey; Conall Sweeny, Shane Gillespie; Odhran O'Neill (0-1), Shane Dorrian (0-2,2f), Odhran McGrarrigle; James Sheerin, Dylan Gallagher (1-5), JJ Goan. Subs: Garbhan McCloskey for James Sheerin 9m



KILCAR: Colm Garvey; Keelan Curran, Dylan O'Gara, Cormac Leamy; Kenny Doogan, Ryan O'Donnell (0-1), Odhran Doogan (0-1); Brian O'Donnell (2-1), Paddy McShane; Aaron McShane (1-0), Gary Molloy, David Love, Ciaran Gillespie (0-2,2f), Shane Gillespie (1-2), Eoin McCormack.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)