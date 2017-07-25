Burtonport 5k: Letterkenny's Eoin Hughes is first athlete home

Just over 100 athletes took to the line for Tuesday night's Burtonport 5k road race and walk with Letterkenny AC's Eoin Hughes first home in a fine time of 16.08.

Finlay Marshall, who ran well in Churchill on Friday night, produced another good performance to take second - the Rosses AC man clocking 16.51.

Finn Valley's Ben Carr, another athlete in excellent form this year, was third in 17.04.

On their home turf, it was no surprise to see so many Rosses AC members finishing among the leaders.

However, first female athlete was another Letterkenny AC member, Fionnuala Diver who was 11th overall in 18.25.

Here are the results:

Burtonport 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 3 Eoin Hughes m MO Letterkenny AC 16:08,3

2. 22 FINLAY MARSHALL m MO ROSSES AC 16:51,7

3. 72 Ben Carr m MO Finn Valley AC 17:04,3

4. 84 Edward Harkin m MO Rosses AC 17:15,7

5. 75 Declan Ferry m MO Rosses AC 17:33,8

6. 82 Charlie O Donnell m MO Rosses AC 17:38,3

7. 60 NOEL DIVER m MO ROSSES AC 17:41,1

8. 83 Fergal McGee m MO Rosses AC 17:50,6

9. 23 NIALL GALLAGHER m MJ ROSSES AC 18:10,0

10. 41 JOHN MC CALLION m MO LIMERICK AC 18:22,0

11. 59 Fionnuala Diver f FO Letterkenny AC 18:25,5

12. 96 ADRIAN WARD m M40 18:31,7

13. 42 Eamonn O'Donnell m MO 18:32,9

14. 56 GAVIN WARD m MO ROSSES AC 18:51,7

15. 69 Paul Mc Kelvey m MO Rosses AC 19:17,0

16. 64 NEIL MCBRIDE m MO 19:30,3

17. 100 Shaun Mc Devitt m MO 24/7 Triathlon 19:40,0

18. 107 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 19:47,7

19. 8 Martin Anderson m M50 Finn Valley 19:51,0

20. 17 Richard McCarthy m M50 Tir Chonaill AC 19:58,2

21. 103 CONOR DAY m M40 20:02,1

22. 57 Colin Mooney m M40 20:04,5

23. 2 Donal Haughey m M60 Tir Chonnaill 20:10,9

24. 55 DENIS BONER m M40 ROSSES AC 20:11,0

25. 1 Denis Boyle m M40 Rosses AC 20:20,9

26. 58 Noel Hegarty m MO 20:40,9

27. 37 HELEN MC CREADY f FO ROSSES AC 20:43,8

28. 111 Gavin O'Dónaill m MO Rosses AC 21:05,8

29. 92 Sinead Boyle f FO Rosses AC 21:07,6

30. 112 David O'Donnell m M50 21:36,4

31. 70 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 21:40,6

32. 63 JOHN MICHAEL O'DONNELL m M40 21:44,4

33. 32 KATHLEEN RODGERS f FO ROSSES AC 21:46,6

34. 93 James Boyle m MJ Rosses AC 21:49,8

35. 81 Michael O Rourke m MO 21:51,9

36. 24 EVELYN BOYLE f F50 ROSSES AC 22:01,5

37. 30 HANNAH CAPEY f FJ GRENWICH TRITONS 22:01,8

38. 88 Odhran McGonagle m MJ 22:02,1

39. 80 Barry Fennell m M40 22:21,3

40. 101 Eugene McGinley m M50 Swanlings 22:25,9

41. 39 John Griffin m M40 Finn Valley Fit4Life 22:36,9

42. 51 Brónagh Heverin f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:49,9

43. 68 Padraig Joe Mc Gee m M40 Rosses AC 22:58,8

44. 97 EAMONN HANLON m M40 23:00,0

45. 53 Declan McLaughlin m MJ 23:08,7

46. 15 ANNE MARIE MC DERMOTT f FO 23:09,1

47. 67 Packie Boner m M40 Tir Chonaill AC 23:09,5

48. 95 Martin MacCafferty m M50 Swanlings 23:13,5

49. 61 Edwina Sweeney f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:15,3

50. 21 Danny Sharkey m M50 23:26,5

51. 54 James McGeehan m MO 23:30,4

52. 86 FREDDIE SHARKEY m M50 23:35,2

53. 113 Liz Mhic Phaídín f FO 23:43,0

54. 62 Noel Breslin m M50 23:49,4

55. 106 John Boyle m M40 Rosses AC 23:59,5

56. 43 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tir Chonaill AC 24:00,6

57. 31 Georgia May f FJ 24:04,0

58. 29 Simon Capey m M60 24:06,3

59. 5 Jude Nosek m M40 Chicago 24:12,6

60. 20 JOSEPH CASEY m M50 24:25,0

61. 74 EVELYN MCGEEHAN f F40 FINN VALLEY FIT4LIFE 24:35,9

62. 76 Goretti Marley f F40 Finn Valley Fit 4 Life 25:08,8

63. 87 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 25:22,6

64. 98 SEAMUS O'DONNELL m M40 25:46,1

65. 102 SHAUN O'DONNELL m M50 SWANLINGS 26:11,0

66. 94 Brendan Mc Donnell m M50 26:14,7

67. 85 PATRICICA SHARKEY f F50 26:20,2

68. 77 ANGELA TRIMBLE f F40 Tir Chonnaill 26:23,6

69. 73 MARY MARTIN f F60 FINN VALLEY 26:28,0

70. 44 Cormac Mc Garvey m M50 Rosses AC 26:49,8

71. 11 Rachel Boner f FJ 27:25,3

72. 109 Ella McLaughlin f FJ 27:28,1

73. 108 Hugh Mc Laughlin m M40 27:28,4

74. 105 Caroline Bonner f F40 Tir Chonaill AC 27:28,6

75. 78 Nancy Walsh f FO 27:47,4

76. 40 AODHAN CANNON m M50 ROSSES AC 28:24,9

77. 28 Tammy Hartney f F40 28:29,6

78. 12 Caitlín Lafferty f F40 Rosses AC 28:50,0

79. 104 HUGH MCCARRON m MO 28:51,8

80. 13 Marie Ní Dhonaill f FO Rosses AC 28:58,7

81. 46 Marian Rodgers f FO 29:01,5

82. 35 Lorraine Broadbent f F40 29:01,7

83. 14 Christine Reynolds f FO Rosses AC 29:27,6

84. 45 Owenie Sharkey m M40 Rosses AC 29:27,7

85. 34 Brid Doherty f F50 Rosses AC 29:34,6

86. 18 Desmond Brownlie m M60 Lagan Valley AC 30:20,3

87. 9 TONY SHARKEY m M40 ROSSES C25K 30:28,0

88. 38 Edel Neely f F40 Finn Valley Fit 4 Life 30:28,6

89. 10 NIAMH FERRY f FO 30:37,7

90. 90 CONAL FORDE m MJ ROSSES AC 31:05,5

91. 91 MICHAEL FORDE m MO 31:06,7

92. 16 Marie Gallagher f F40 31:12,8

93. 25 Kian Gallagher m MJ 31:27,4

94. 89 Yan Zhao f FO 31:34,8

95. 47 Claire Sharkey f FO Rosses AC 32:52,0

96. 48 GRACE SHARKEY f F40 ROSSES AC 32:52,1

97. 36 MARGARET FERRY f FO ROSSES AC 33:27,2

98. 50 ROSEANNE SHARKEY f F40 35:24,0

99. 27 Mary Grace Boyle f F40 36:03,8

100. 33 Elise Gillespie f F40 Rosses AC 36:04,2

101. 66 Karen Sharkey f F40 36:30,8

102. 6 Susie Donohue f F40 45:43,4

103. 7 Siobhan Scowcroft f F40 Armagh 45:44,7

104. 4 Ben Snowcroft m MJ Chicago 45:44,7