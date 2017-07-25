Cathal Sheridan wins Drum Bar Golf Society Captain's Prize

Cathal Sheridan of C & M Embroidery, etched his name into the big prize of the year - Captain’s Prize at the Drum Bar Golf Society.

Cathal has been playing some steady golf all year but he kept one of his best performances to take the honours in Paul Dolan’s Captain’s Prize at Ballybofey and Stranorlar on Saturday.

Cathal outscored the large field of club members to claim the win, ahead of two of the society’s more consistent performers, Liam Rodgers (2nd) and Hughie Kelly (3rd).

The Ladies prize was won by Mary Rose Dullaghan, one of our finest golfers who continues to shoot big scores.

A big well done to everyone who took part in the outing. We had 31 players on the timesheet, underlining the popularity of our society captain Paul.

Thanks to Paul for a wonderful day of golf and a fantastic array of prizes. Paul himself would like to thank the members of Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club for their hospitality and also the Gallagher family of the Drum Bar.

The results from Captain’s Day were: 1st Cathal Sheridan, 2nd Liam Rodgers, 3rd Hughie Kelly, Front 9, Mary McGlynn, Back 9, John Neely; Ladies, Mary Rose Dullaghan; Category 1 Dave Moore, Cat 2 Peter McGrath, Cat 3 Margo Birmingham; Nearest the pin, Dave Moore; Longest drives, Mary Rose Dullaghan and Paddy Delap. Visitor prize, Dave Smyth.

The next outing for the society will take place on Saturday (July 29th) to Faughan Valley.

Drum Bar Golf Society Captain Paul Dolan (right), presents his Captain's Prize to winner, Cathal Sheridan.