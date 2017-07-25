Donegal pair heading to World Athletic Championships

Donegal athletes Mark English and Brendan Boyce are looking forward to next month’s World Athletics Championship in London.

This follows confirmation of the 11-person Irish team for the Championships which get underway on Friday week, August 4th.

Mark English, UCD AC, won another Irish 800m title at the Irish Life National Health Championship in Santry on Sunday.

Speaking after his gold medal success, English said he will spend the upcoming days fine tuning and getting some speed back into the legs for the Worlds in August.



He will go in the 800 metres in London.

Milford walker Brendan Boyce will compete in the 50km walk.

The Irish team is Ciara Mageean, UCD AC, 1500m; Mark English, UCD AC, 800m; Thomas Barr, Ferrybank AC, 400m; Brian Gregan, Clonliffe Harriers AC 400m; Alex Wright, 20/50 km walk; Brendan Boyce, Letterkenny AC, 50 km walk; Robert Heffernan, Togher AC, 50 km; Mick Clohisey, Raheny Shamrocks AC, marathon; Paul Pollock, Annadale Striders AC, Sean Hehir, Rathfarnham WSAF AC, marathon; Clare McCarthy, Leevale AC, marathon.

The World Championships are on from August 4th to August 13th.

