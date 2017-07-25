Donegal pair in Irish squad for Women’s Rugby World Cup

Donegal players among the 28 players that will represent Ireland at next month's Women's World Cup

Donegal players Larissa Muldoon and Nora Stapleton have been named in the Irish squad for next month’s Women’s Rugby World Cup which is being staged in Ireland.



The Donegal pair are both experienced internationals and have been named in the 28 woman squad named by Irish manager Tom Tierney.



Larissa Muldoon is from Ballybofey and plays her rugby in Dublin with Railway Union and Leinster, and Nora Stapleton is from Fahan and plays with Old Belvedere and Leinster.



Larissa Muldoon is looking forward to her second World Cup and it will be a third World Cup for Nora Stapleton.



Ireland are in a group along with Australia, Japan and France and they play their three group games at the UCD Bowl.



They begin their campaign against Australia, on Wednesday, August 9th followed by Japan on Sunday, August 13th and their final game against France, is on Thursday, August 17th.



