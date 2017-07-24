Huge turnout for Donegal’s Rilion Gracie Jiu Jitsu interclub tournament

Almost 100 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competitors took part in an interclub tournament in Letterkenny hosted by the “Rilion Gracie Ireland” jiu jitsu association.

Competitors in youth, adult and masters divisions battled it out in a competitive but fun environment at the association's headquarters in Oldtown, Letterkenny.

This was one of the largest gatherings ever hosted by the group and competitors from their clubs in Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Inishowen, Gaoth Dobhair and Coole put on a fine display of the grappling style of combat sport on three contest areas at the club.

Head coach, black belt Brian Coyle, welcomed everyone to the event and gave a quick explanation of the rule set as well as reminding everyone to enjoy the competition among their teammates and use it to gain experience for larger tournaments in the future.

He also paid tribute to the instructors of the clubs around the county for their hard work in training their students and helping grow the association.

After a host of well contested fights the group held a barbeque for all their members to relax and socialise after a fun filled hard day of competition on the mats.

For more see www.riliongracieireland.com