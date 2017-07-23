Kilcar narrow the gap at the top with win at home to Gaoth Dobhair

Ciaran McGinley and Brian O’Donnell scored the goals as Kilcar claimed two more league points in a cracking contest played, in Towney.



Kilcar ……………... 2-14

Gaoth Dobhair …… 2-11



The win, and with St Eunan’s drawing with St Michael’s, means, Kilcar, the reigning Democrat Cup holders, are back to a point of the leaders at the top of the Division One table.

McGinley’s goal and points from Ashley Carr, Michael Hegarty, Mark Sweeney, Aodhan McGinley, Barry Shovlin and Matthew McClean helped Kilcar to a seven point half-time lead, 1-10 to 1-3.

Noel Kelly scored the Gaoth Dobhair goal and also posted a point while Conor Boyle and James Carroll also hit the target for the visitors.

Kilcar, with further points from Aodhan McGinley, Matthew McClean, Brian O’Donnell and Mark Sweeney, kept the visitors at arm’s length in the second half.

But James Carroll, Kevin Cassidy, Conor Boyle, Daire O Baoill, Peter McGee and Noel Kelly kept Gaoth Dobhair in touch.

And with the margin down to three points the game ended in a welter of excitement and late goals from Brian O’Donnell and Daire O Baoill.

The two teams lined out without their county players.

Ciaran McGinley, Michael Hegarty, Ashley Carr and Brian O’Donnell were the standout players for Kilcar.

Daire O Baoill, James Carroll and Noel Kelly scored 2-7 of the Gaoth Dobhair total and were the pick of the visitors.



KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Daniel Lyons, Pauric Carr; Cormac Cannon, Barry Shovlin (0-1), Brian O’Donnell (1-1); Aodhan McGinley (0-2,1f) Ciaran McGinley (1-1); Mark Sweeney (0-2), Michael Hegarty (0-2), Conor Doherty; Ashley Carr (0-3), Declan Gallagher, Matthew McClean (0-2). Subs: Gary Molloy for M Hegarty inj; Darragh O’Donnell for D Gallagher.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Charlie John Doherty; Jamie Reynolds, Gary McFadden, Neasan McFadden; Daire O Baoill (1-2), Ryan Kelly, Niall Friel; Eamon McGee, Peter McGee (0-1); James Carroll (0-3), James Gallagher, Naoise O Baoill; Conor Boyle (0-2,1f), Kevin Cassidy (0-1), Noel Kelly (1-2). Subs: Danny Curran for J Reynolds; Owen Ferry McFadden for N O Baoill, Proinnsias Gallagher for N McBride, Daniel McLaughlin.



REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)