Cloughaneely hit Naomh Columba for six in one-sided affair in Falcarragh

Naomh Columba made the cross county journey to Páirc Naomh Fhionán for what turned into a very one-sided, goals win matches, type of game against Cloughaneely.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola . . . 6-19

Naomh Columba . . . . 0-14



Cloughaneely showed that bit more bite and determination on the day and got of to a very strong start, scoring 2-8 with no response within the first 13 mins which Naomh Columba struggled to recover from.

The first goal came within the first 3 mins from Shaun McGuire; 10 mins later John Fitzgerald scored the 1st of his hat-trick of the day after a great run from Mark Harley. Denis Boyle, Shaun McGarvey, Shaun McGuire, Cillian Gallagher, all contributing points. Christopher Byrne and Pauric Cunningham managed to get the visitors on the scoreboard with four consecutive points.

Naomh Columba defensively lacked strength on the day as a further blow to Naomh Columba came within the final 10 mins of the first half when CCF recorded 3 further goals within a 2 min period, two from Fitzgerald and one from Mark Harley. Naomh Columba continued to fight hard and secured 3 further points from, Cunningham, Paddy Byrne, Declan McGuire just before the half time whistle.

Half-time CCF 5:11, Naomh Columba 0-7

The second half continued much like the first with CCF dominating most of the half. Cillian Gallagher, Shaun McGuire, Kevin Mulhern and Darren Ferry all contributing points for the home side.

Pauric O’Neill had a near chance on goal in the 52nd min for Naomh Columba, but the shot was deflected over the bar by keeper Shaun McClafferty. Byrne, Stephen Callaghan, Cunningham and Declan McGuire all managing to secure hard earned points for the visitors throughout the second half. Cloughaneely’s sixth and final goal game from substitute Darren Ferry in the dying minutes of the game.

CCF: Shaun McClafferty, Ciaran McFadden, Martin Ferry, Cian McFadden, Mark Harley (1-1), Paddy Cannon, John Harley, Martin McGuire (0-1), Kevin Mulhern (0-1), Aidan Doohan, Shaun McGarvey (0-4), Cillian Gallagher (0-3), Shaun McGuire (1-4) , Denis Boyle (0-4, 2F), John Fitzgerald (3-0). Sub: Darren Ferry (1-1) for Shaun McGarvey (40 mins)

Naomh Columba: Pauric O’Donnell, Kieran McBrearty, Barry Carr, Paul Doherty, Pauric Ward, Philip Doherty, Conor Carr, Paddy Byrne (0-3), Pauric Cunningham (0-4), Gavin McGinley, Declan McGuire (0-2), Ryan McNern, Tadhg McGinley, Pauric O’Neill (0-2), Christopher Byrne (0-2) . Sub: Stephen Callaghan (0-1)