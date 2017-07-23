All too easy for St. Mary's, Convoy against Lifford

St. Mary’s, Convoy made it two wins from two in Group B of the Junior A Championship after they romped to victory over Naomh Padraig, Lifford on Sunday.



St. Mary’s, Convoy . . . 5-17

Naomh Padraig, Lifford . . . 0-3

This was a totally one-sided contest right from the off with the visitors really struggling to ge their game together.

By half-time, Convoy were 3-9 to 0-2 in front. Their goals came from Emmett Patterson, Benny Bonner and Paul O’Leary.

Playing at full-forward, O’Leary had a fine game and he ended the contest with 1-7.

The goals in the second half were scored by Darren Bonner and Conor Rogers.

For Lifford, it was another disappointing afternoon. Their scores came from Lornie Crossan (0-2) and Kevin McBrearty.

Following an opening day win away to Na Rossa, Convoy will be happy with their position in the group, although they have difficult games to come against Naomh Colmcille and Letterkenny Gaels.

St. Mary’s, Convoy: Sean Patton; Keelan Gillen, Johnny Kee, Liam Prunty; Benny Bonner (1-1), Ryan McNamee, Conor Rogers (1-0); James Kee, Emmett Patterson (1-0); Paddy Dolan (0-3), Anthony Browne (0-5), Michael Ayton; Darren Bonner (1-0), Paul O’Leary (1-7), Gavin Sweeney (0-1).