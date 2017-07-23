Donegal v Galway: Player ratings for Donegal team in Sligo

Mark Anthony McGinley: Was unfortunate with the penalty but kick-outs were not going well before that. 5

Kieran Gillespie: A difficult game for the young Gaoth Dobhair man, although his substitution could have been handled better. There was no need for him to go to his position at the start of the second half before being hauled off before ball was thrown-in. 5

Neil McGee: Tried manfully to stop the flow, but it was one of those evenings. 6

Caolan Ward: Like most of the defence, was on the back foot from early on although he did do some good things. 5

Paddy McGrath: Limited Shane Walsh to a point, but couldn't really make any impact on game. 5.5

Ryan McHugh: Not really able to exert any influence on the game. 5

Eoghan Bán Gallagher: Did some good runs early on but found it hard to get into the game after that. 5

Jason McGee: Made a couple of good catches, and hopefully will garner experience from this game. 5

Michael Murphy: Must be difficult for the Glenswilly man who tried to put his finger in so many holes in the dyke. Was the last man for two of the Galway goals, which begs the question, where was the defence? Black card decision an injustice. 6

Mark McHugh: In for his first start, but found it hard to exert the influence he once did back in 2012. 5

Frank McGlynn: Again withdrawn, this time before half-time, could it be the last game in Donegal colours for such a great servant? 5

Eoin McHugh: Was the one Donegal player who gave the Galway defence trouble early on, winning a number of frees, but was surprisingly replaced early in second half. 6

Patrick McBrearty: Won every ball, the Kilcar man kept going to the very end and could have finished with 2-6 rather than 0-6. By far the best Donegal player. 7.5

Hugh McFadden: Put in a big effort but again, like many, just couldn't make a difference. 5

Jamie Brennan: A difficult afternoon for the Bundoran man, who found it hard to get into the game. 5

Peter Boyle: In for black carded McGinley, the Aodh Ruadh man made one good save but it was never going to be a happy championship debut. 5.5

Michael Langan: In before half-time, Langan did a number of good things and again got on scoresheet. 5.5

Martin McElhinney: Got a point after his introduction but then frustration led to him being black carded early in second half. 5

Karl Lacey: In at half-time to equal Christy Toye's championship appearances record of 65. Could it also be his last? 5

Ciaran Thompson: In for most of the second half, also found it hard to make an impression. 5

Martin O'Reilly: Hit two good points and was also fouled for the penalty, which would add up to a good contribution on a bad day. 6.5