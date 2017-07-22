Churchill 5k: Letterkenny AC's Karol Duggan is first home

There were some fast times and notable performances as the Churchill Fair 5k road race and walk took place on Friday night.

Karol Duggan of Letterkenny AC was first athlete home in 15.27, and he had over a minute to spare on his club-mate Paul McGlinchey (16.34).

Finlay Marshall of Rosses AC was third overall in 16.42.

Letterkenny AC's Sheila Regan was first female athlete in 20.56.

Here's a list of the results:

Churchill Fair 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 275 Karol Duggan m MO Letterkenny AC 15:27,3

2. 267 Paul Mc Glinchey m MO Letterkenny AC 16:34,1

3. 306 Finlay Marshall m MJ Rosses AC 16:42,2

4. 266 Seamus O Donnell m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:47,4

5. 1221 Raymond Birch m MO Letterkenny AC 16:52,4

6. 274 Gerard Mc Granaghan m MO Letterkenny AC 17:06,7

7. 303 Charlie O Donnell m MO Rosses AC 17:38,8

8. 307 Niall Gallagher m MJ Rosses AC 18:08,9

9. 292 Brendan Mc Cambridge m MJ North Belfast Harriers 18:22,1

10. 322 Eoin Kelly m MJ Cranford AC 18:27,7

11. 269 Gavin Ward m MO Rosses AC 18:39,0

12. 293 Aidan Mc Kenna m M40 Letterkenny AC 18:40,1

13. 304 Manus Mc Hugh m MO Rosses AC 18:42,6

14. 268 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:00,3

15. 325 Darren Murray m MO Cranford AC 19:07,7

16. 276 Paul Mc Kelvey m MO Rosses AC 19:09,3

17. 283 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 19:52,2

18. 289 Paddy Mc Cambridge m M50 North Belfast Harriers 20:16,1

19. 305 Denis Boyle m M40 Rosses AC 20:35,7

20. 317 John Paul Mc Fadden m MO 20:53,5

21. 311 Sheila Regan f FO Letterkenny AC 20:56,3

22. 294 Kevin Greenan m M60 Letterkenny AC 21:06,7

23. 323 Martin Mc Garvey m M40 St Michaels 21:12,1

24. 277 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 21:17,1

25. 272 Richard Raymond m M60 21:52,5

26. 313 Nuala Bose f FJ Olympian Youth AC 22:02,0

27. 288 Ita Mc Cambridge f F50 North Belfast Harriers 22:08,3

28. 291 Orla Mc Cambridge f FO North Belfast Harriers 22:19,4

29. 312 John Griffin m M40 Finn Valley AC 22:38,6

30. 302 Danny Mc Geehan m MO 23:08,5

31. 281 Noel Mc Bride m M50 23:10,6

32. 282 James Gallagher m M40 23:11,0

33. 300 Derek Campbell m M40 23:14,3

34. 298 Lorraine Mc Daid f FO 23:17,4

35. 270 Lee Gallagher m MJ Rosses AC 23:21,3

36. 321 Justin Mc Cauley m MO 23:25,5

37. 301 Evelyn Mc Geehin f F40 Finn Valley AC 23:52,1

38. 326 Shaun Murray m MO 24:20,0

39. 295 Andrew Stewart m MO Avrvio 24:47,6

40. 284 Cormac Gallagher m MJ 24:53,2

41. 285 Ronan Gallagher m M40 24:53,4

42. 273 Frankie Mooney m MJ 25:07,8

43. 271 Rosemary Mooney f F40 25:08,2

44. 328 Anne Sweeney f FO Shape up Fitness 25:09,6

45. 332 Tara Mc Dermott f FJ Olympian Youth AC 25:27,6

46. 297 Yvonne O Donnell f F40 25:46,7

47. 296 Sophie Kelly f F40 25:52,3

48. 299 Brendan Mc Shane m M50 26:39,2

49. 308 Patricia Sharkey f F50 26:45,9

50. 287 Linda Cronin f FO Letterkenny AC 26:48,5

51. 324 Eddie Cranford m M50 Glenswilly GAA 27:14,1

52. 318 Mary Duddy f FO Shape up Fitness 28:09,8

53. 320 Fiona Mc Connell f F40 Shape up Fitness 29:47,9

54. 280 Trish Callaghan f F40 Rushe Fitness 29:48,5

55. 314 Desmond Brownlie m M60 Lagan Valley AC 30:26,4

56. 329 Demelza Callaghan m MO 30:55,1

57. 330 Tadhg Callaghan Carter m MJ 30:55,1

58. 331 Grainne Gallagher f FJ Olympian Youth AC 31:30,8

59. 279 Mary Carmichael f F40 East Coast AC Larne 32:09,5

60. 278 Zach Carmichael m MJ 32:45,5

61. 309 Oisin Mc Ginty m MJ 41:58,4

62. 327 Deirdre O Donnell f F50 43:22,5

63. 1222 Seamus Mc Ginty m M60 49:10,0

64. 1223 Mary Callaghan f FO 50:44,0

65. 1224 Josephine Callaghan f FO 50:44,0

66. 319 Karen Duddy f FO 53:57,8

67. 310 Noreen Gallagher f F60 54:01,4