'Brick' Molloy again in form as Naomh Conaill defeat Dungloe to go third

Naomh Conaill continued their good run with a four point win over Dungloe to move up to third place in the Division One League table.

Naomh Conaill …. 1-17

Dungloe …………..0-16

Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, who is enjoying a rich vein of form, once again top scored for Martin Regan’s side. The former county man hit 1-5 while Brendan McDyer, who is also having a good season, posted 0-6.

Molloy’s goal on 19 minutes helped the winners to a 1-8 to 0-4 half-time lead against a Dungloe side never really threatened in the opening half four.

McDyer (3), Brick Molloy (3), Marty Boyle (2) were the Naomh Conaill point scorers in the first half.

Ryan Greene scored all of Dungloe’s opening half points, all from placed balls.

The Rosses men with Adrian Sweeney drafted into the action by Paddy McGowan, were much improved in the second period and in fact outscored Naomh Conaill 0-12 to 0-9, in the second 30 minutes.

But Naomh Conaill had the foundation laid in the opening half. Dungloe did draw level late on but four injury time points from Seamus Corcoran, John O’Malley, Marty Boyle and Anthony Thompson closed out the game and sealed the points.

The win draws Naomh Conaill level on points with Kilcar but they have two games more played than Kilcar who are home to Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday.



Naomh Conaill scorers; Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, 1-5, 3f; Brendan McDyer 0-6, Marty Boyle 0-3, Seamus Corcoran, John O’Malley, Anthony Thompson 0-1 each.



Dungloe: Ryan Greene, 0-5,4f, Gerard Walsh 0-3, Cory Gallagher 0-2, Adrian Sweeney 0-2, Christopher Greene, Darren Curran, Shaun Wallace, Shaun Sharkey 0-1 each.