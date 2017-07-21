FAI CUP DRAW: Harps given home tie

Finn Harps have been handed a home tie against fellow Premier Division outfit Bohemians in the first round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

The draw was made on Friday morning and Harps against Bohs will be one of three all-Premier Division ties.

Derry City have been drawn away to Dundalk while troubled Bray Wanderers will host Cork City.

The matches will be played on the weekend of August 13th with Harps v Bohs likely to be played on Friday, August 11th.

The draw in full is:

Waterford v Shelbourne

Bluebell United v Sheriff YC

Cobh Ramblers v Limerick

Longford Town v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Cork City

Dundalk v Derry City

Portmarnock v St Patrick's Athletic

Wexford v Crumlin United

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Cabinteely v UCD

Shamrock Rovers v Glenville

Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic

Bangor Celtic v Everton

Ballincollig v Athlone Town

Evergreen v Drogheda United

Killester United v Galway United