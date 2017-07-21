LEAGUE OF IRELAND
FAI CUP DRAW: Harps given home tie
Ollie Horgan's side will face Bohs in cup opener
Finn Harps have been handed a home tie against fellow Premier Division outfit Bohemians in the first round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.
The draw was made on Friday morning and Harps against Bohs will be one of three all-Premier Division ties.
Derry City have been drawn away to Dundalk while troubled Bray Wanderers will host Cork City.
The matches will be played on the weekend of August 13th with Harps v Bohs likely to be played on Friday, August 11th.
The draw in full is:
Waterford v Shelbourne
Bluebell United v Sheriff YC
Cobh Ramblers v Limerick
Longford Town v Sligo Rovers
Bray Wanderers v Cork City
Dundalk v Derry City
Portmarnock v St Patrick's Athletic
Wexford v Crumlin United
Finn Harps v Bohemians
Cabinteely v UCD
Shamrock Rovers v Glenville
Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic
Bangor Celtic v Everton
Ballincollig v Athlone Town
Evergreen v Drogheda United
Killester United v Galway United
