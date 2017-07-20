Details announced for Danny McDaid 15k

Danny McDaid and Neily McDaid from Letterkenny AC pictured with Shiloe Gormley, general manager at Station House Hotel, Letterkenny.,

The hotel is once again kindly sponsoring the Danny McDaid 15K - something it has done for the lasdt ten years.

This year's 15k takes place on Sunday, July 30th at 11.30am. Registeration from 10am and presentation afterwards in Aura Leisure Centre.