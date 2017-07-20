ATHLETICS
Details announced for Danny McDaid 15k
Annual race takes place on Sunday, July 30th
Danny McDaid and Neily McDaid with Shiloe Gormley of the Station House Hotel.
The hotel is once again kindly sponsoring the Danny McDaid 15K - something it has done for the last ten years.
The hotel is once again kindly sponsoring the Danny McDaid 15K - something it has done for the lasdt ten years.
This year's 15k takes place on Sunday, July 30th at 11.30am. Registeration from 10am and presentation afterwards in Aura Leisure Centre.
