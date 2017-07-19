Donegal's Karl Lacey to equal championship record of Christy Toye

Four Masters' Karl Lacey is set to equal the championship appearances record of Christy Toye this Saturday.

The St. Michael's man holds the record of championships appearances with 65.

If Lacey makes an appearance against Galway he will equal that number.

This is just one of a number of statistics which comes from Fr. Seán O Gallchoir.

Paddy McGrath and Patrick McBrearty are also creating their own little pieces of history each time they turn out for Donegal.

McGrath has appeared in Donegal's last 42 games, while McBrearty has appeared in the last 40, neither having missed a Donegal championship game since their debut!