Sean Davis Academy returns to Donegal

Due to popular demand and the success of the Easter course, the Sean Davis 4 Day Summer Fun Soccer Bonanza will take place at Eany Celtic FC in Inver next week.

Join the Sean Davis Soccer Academy and learn how to dribble like Ireland’s James Mc Clean, score goals like Germany’s Muller, head the ball like Portugal’s Ronaldo and control and pass like Spain’s Inesta.

The coaching will cater for boys and girls aged 5-17 years and includes the fun of dribbling, shooting, heading, passing and control through specialised fun coaching techniques. There are also numerous mini-soccer competitions, such as the “World Cup”, “Premier League”, “Spanish League” and “ Champions League”, as well as the ever popular Penalty King and QueenCompetitions.

The coaching staff will include Barry Davis (IFA and European B Licence), Jason Mallon ( IFA and European B Licence), Ryan Brown (IFA and European B Licence) and David McGinley, (IFA and European B Licence).

The co-ordinator of the course is Sean Davis, a former Manchester United, Middlesborough, Torquay United and Sligo Rovers player.

Sean is the holder of the European “A” Coaching Licence to add to his IFA, FAI and FA Badges.

Registration for the course will take place on Monday 24th July at 10 a.m.

Lunch is from 12.30 to 1.00 and the course finishes at 3 p.m. each day. In addition to the coaching, each participant on the course will receive a free top quality football, Soccer Achievement Certificate and free refreshments daily. Also there are 100’s of prizes to be won including boot-bags, trophies and medals.