A first ever winner for Fintown's Paul McGill

Fintown jockey, Paul McGill, who made a return to race riding this season, recorded his first ever winner in Porthall on Sunday afternoon.

Paul, who had been out of the saddle for more than a decade, guided his own horse, Osaka, to victory in the one-mile non-winners. Having just turned 40, it was the perfect way to mark the milestone - something he had always dreamed of.

Man of the moment, Dylan Browne McMonagle, continued his winning sequence when recording a treble aboard Four Stone of Lead in the 153 cm ponies, Five Stone of Lead in the 148 cm and Athea Jade in the mile and a quarter open.

Noel McLaughlin-trained Mr Mac gave Joey Dunne a memorable victory in the one and a half mile open, while Aideen's Dream for the Holian family did the business in the one mile open for Sam Ewing.

Racing resumes at the same venue in Lifford on Sunday, July 23rd. Next up after that will be the annual Bank Holiday meeting in Ballintra - this year's event takes place on Monday, August 7th, in Murvagh.

The results for Porthall are as follows -

2 Mile Open

1st Half Price B Coen

2nd All About nChris S Ewing

3rd Dont Know N Simpson

153cm 1 Mile

1st 4 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle

2nd Angel Eyes M Sheehy

3rd Messi J Dunne

1 1/2 Mile Open

1st Mr Mac J Dunne

2nd Movinis Boy C Mannion

3rd Jungle Juice B Coen

148cm 1 1/4 Mile

1st 5 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle

2nd Little MIx N Simpson

3rd The Worrior R Mulligan

Local Pony

1st Given Her Dixie A Mc Kenna

2nd Knee Deep C Clory

3rd Snowy K Mc Allister

1 Mile Open

1st Aideens Dream S Ewing

2nd Sir RJ N Simpson

3rd Never Say Never D B Mc Monagle

1 1/4 Open

1st Athea Jade D B Mc Monagle

2nd All Joking Aside N Simpson

3rd Dylans Pride S Ewing

Non Winners 1 Mile

1st Osaka P Mc Gill

2nd Midnight Magic D Mc Gill

3rd Mr Mo M Sheehy