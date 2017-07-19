HORSE RACING
A first ever winner for Fintown's Paul McGill
Racing resumes at Lifford on Sunday
Paul McGill steering Osaka to victory on Sunday in Porthall.
Fintown jockey, Paul McGill, who made a return to race riding this season, recorded his first ever winner in Porthall on Sunday afternoon.
Paul, who had been out of the saddle for more than a decade, guided his own horse, Osaka, to victory in the one-mile non-winners. Having just turned 40, it was the perfect way to mark the milestone - something he had always dreamed of.
Man of the moment, Dylan Browne McMonagle, continued his winning sequence when recording a treble aboard Four Stone of Lead in the 153 cm ponies, Five Stone of Lead in the 148 cm and Athea Jade in the mile and a quarter open.
Noel McLaughlin-trained Mr Mac gave Joey Dunne a memorable victory in the one and a half mile open, while Aideen's Dream for the Holian family did the business in the one mile open for Sam Ewing.
Racing resumes at the same venue in Lifford on Sunday, July 23rd. Next up after that will be the annual Bank Holiday meeting in Ballintra - this year's event takes place on Monday, August 7th, in Murvagh.
The results for Porthall are as follows -
2 Mile Open
1st Half Price B Coen
2nd All About nChris S Ewing
3rd Dont Know N Simpson
153cm 1 Mile
1st 4 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle
2nd Angel Eyes M Sheehy
3rd Messi J Dunne
1 1/2 Mile Open
1st Mr Mac J Dunne
2nd Movinis Boy C Mannion
3rd Jungle Juice B Coen
148cm 1 1/4 Mile
1st 5 Stone Of Lead D B Mc Monagle
2nd Little MIx N Simpson
3rd The Worrior R Mulligan
Local Pony
1st Given Her Dixie A Mc Kenna
2nd Knee Deep C Clory
3rd Snowy K Mc Allister
1 Mile Open
1st Aideens Dream S Ewing
2nd Sir RJ N Simpson
3rd Never Say Never D B Mc Monagle
1 1/4 Open
1st Athea Jade D B Mc Monagle
2nd All Joking Aside N Simpson
3rd Dylans Pride S Ewing
Non Winners 1 Mile
1st Osaka P Mc Gill
2nd Midnight Magic D Mc Gill
3rd Mr Mo M Sheehy
