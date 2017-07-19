Donegal GAA Club Call

BUNCRANA

Last week's lotto numbers were 1,12, 26, 31.There were no winners and this week's jackpot stands at €1,825.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp is from 24th to 28th July from 10am to 2.30pm daily.

Book online at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/. The club contact is Lawrence Hegarty 0860604058.

The U6 Camp is from 14th to 18th August from 10am to 1pm daily. You can simply book the camp through your children’s manager. Club Contact; Jim Gillen 0879933420.

The U8,10 and 12 camps are from 21st to 25th August from 10am to 2pm daily. You can book the camp through your children’s manager. Club Contact; Jim Gillen 0879933420.

Our U16 girls played their first match of the season in perfect conditions on Tuesday evening,11th July, away to Carndonagh. And they got off to a winning start.

A massive well done to both our U12 team who took part in the county finals and won both their respective groups at Pairc Naomh Brid on Saturday 15th July.

The U-16 boys qualified for the county league semi-final with a narrow win over St Naul’s.

Well done to Paul McGonigle who was a member of the Donegal Masters team that defeated Leitrim/Longford last week.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on July 11th were 6.4.8.7.2.3.5.1. The jackpot was not won so this week's jackpot is €6400.

Well done to the U14 Boys who beat Kilcar on Friday evening in the County quarter final. They were 2-7 to 1-1 up at half time and added 1-9 in the second half to win on a score of 3-16 to 2-1.

Hard luck to the U16 girls who lost to Ardara away on Tuesday night.

The senior ladies had a great victory over St Nauls in the league on Sunday morning. They won on a score of 7-13 to 2 -9.

St MARY'S (Convoy)

The counties drawn in last week's lotto draw were DN, DY, WH, SO. There was no jackpot winner. Five people share €100. They were Terence Mc Ginley,Helena Prunty ,Cathal Mc Bride, P Connaughton and John C Moore. Jackpot this week is €7150.

Hard luck to the U 16 boys who lost out to Termon in the Shield Final by a point.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The annual golf classic takes place in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on Friday the 21st of July. Team of 4 entry fee is €80 with a €5 meal voucher for the golf club going to each team member. Tee box sponsorship is €20 for one or three for €50 and anyone wishing to sponsor a tee can do so by contacting Tim Donnelly on 087 695 0875 or John Lillis on 086 343 0050.

The seniors and reserves both recorded good wins over Killybegs on Sunday.

The senior hurling championship kicked off on Saturday evening with a home game versus St. Eunan’s. There was only a two point advantage to MacCumhaills at half-time but they rallied and soon reeled off some great scores to win the game 3-11 to 0-7.

The senior ladies welcomed Dungloe to Mac Cumhaill Park on Sunday morning for their league tie. They ran out 4-14 to 4-2 winners. Great work rate throughout and a senior start for Zara Cassidy who wasn't out of place at all and played a very solid game. Well done girls five wins from seven games. The scorers were Cathy De Ward 1-5, Laura Browne 1-2, Edel Sweeney 1-1, Clara Bradley 0-3, Eimear Gillooley 1-0 Kelly Lyons, Aoife Kelly, Niamh Sweeney 0-1 each

Well done to the under-12 boys and management who won the Division 1 A Plate and B Plate in the All-County Blitz today in Mac Cumhaill Park.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €6,800. The numbers drawn were 9, 18, 28 and 30. There was one match 3 winner: Martina Galvin who receives €150. This week’s jackpot is €6,700.

URRIS

The senior men lost at home to Naomh Colmcille on Saturday evening.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn on July 13th were

3, 12, 15, 19. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Sammy Harkin, Urris, Mary T Devlin, Annaugh, Daithi and Elisha Noone, Tornabratley, Bernie Friel, Dunaff PO, Myra Harkin, Glebe. The jackpot this week is €3,620.

Good luck to our U12 boys in the Gerry O'Nell final on Sunday evening against Steelstown in Muff.

Dates for your diary - Wednesday August 9th,John Joe Cleary Memorial Trophy-GAA 7 aside in Straid;

Thursday August 10th; Saturday August 12th: Annual Big Breakfast In St Mary's Hall.

MALIN

The seniors won their away game at the weekend against Termon. This week’s lotto jackpot of €550 was not won.

The lotto numbers for this week are 3-4-6-2-7-1-5. The €50 winner was Bridget Harkin, Carnmalin, Malin Head. Next week’s jackpot was €600.

This is a busy week for the club with the cul camps taking place all week. The under 12s are through to the Gerry O’Neill ‘A’ final on Sunday against Carndonagh in Muff. The under 14s beat Dungloe last Friday in the county quarter final.. The minors were beaten by Sean MacCumhaill last Monday night.The under 8 girls did great last week in the Go Games Finals in the Naomh Colmcille club in Newtowncunningham. The girls played brilliantly winning four out of their five games.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The senior defeated KKG 3-15 to 0-15. A huge congratulations to Tiny Vaughan and everyone else involved in the organisation of the London Irish Vintage Day held in Greenford on Sunday. The whole event was a great success with thousands of people in attendance.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh's meeting with Naomh Columba was postponed due to a death in Glencolmcille.

Best of luck to Peter Boyle, Eamonn McGrath and the Donegal seniors in the All-Ireland qualifiers this against Galway on Saturday in Sligo's Markievicz Park at 7pm. That game will now be a double header with the All-Ireland C Hurling Final between Donegal and Sligo with that game throwing in at 4pm. Our own Ciaran Rami, Eddie Lynch, Oisin Rooney and Conor Kennedy are in the squad with Kevin Loughlin in the back room team.

Well done to Val Murray's Donegal Masters on getting their championship campaign off to winning start against a Leitrim / Longford combination last Wednesday night in Ballinamore. They won 1-15 to 0-9 with Michael 'Sticky' Ward landing a point and Packie McGrath also playing his part in the victory.

The under 14s maintained their fine momentum of recent weeks with a 4-12 to 4-4 county quarter-final victory over St Eunan's in Father Tierney Park on Friday evening.

Fr Tierney Park was a hive of activity on Saturday as the Mick Shannon under 10 tournament took centre stage. Teams from Ardara, Derrygonnelly and Grange took part. After losing to Ardara in the group stage, they duly won the final to take the Mick Shannon Cup.

It was a similar story in the Shield as Aodh Ruadh lost to Grange but then defeated them in the final. In the Plate final St. Molaise Gaels were victorious.

The under 8s had an enjoyable blitz in Killybegs on Saturday. Aodh Ruadh travelled with 14 players, fielding two teams of seven.

Ladies - Aodh Ruadh are back in championship action on Sunday 23rd July. Having won their first leg at home, we wish them the best of luck as the travel to take on Gaoth Dobhair in at Magheragallon for their second leg tie.

The under 16s had their opening league game against St Eunan's last Thursday in Father Tierney Park. The Letterkenny girls ran out 6-12 to 2-9 winners.

An under 8 and under 10 blitz will take place in the park this Monday 17th July from 6.30pm. Ardara, Kinlough and St Mary's, Sligo will be in attendance.

Hurling - The under 12s travelled to O'Donnell Park on Thursday to take on St Eunan's. In a close game the Letterkenny lads ability to hit the net proved the difference and they ran out winners 4-3 to 2-3.

Our under 16 team opened their league campaign at home to Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair also on Thursday evening. We fielded a very young team. Despite only having 12 players the lads played their hearts out. The Gaeltacht men were winners 6-10 to 3-9.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,700. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Sarah Ferguson, The Rock; Ronan Matthews; Kathleen Lawless, Dunmuckrim; Niamh Duffy, Kinlough; and Mrs McKenna, The Port. This week's jackpot is €3,800.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves suffered their first league defeats away to St Eunan’s on Sunday.

Well done to our Under 12s on reaching the county final of the B championship at the weekend. Hard luck to our U-14s were beaten by a very strong Glenfin in the county league quarter final on Friday. This year’s Cúl Camp takes place in Towney this week.

There was no winner of the Club lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €2,800.

This week’s numbers were 4,10, 19 and 22. The winners were: €50 Francis Haughey, Kilbeg; €30 Mary Dorrian, Kilbeg; €20 Rose McBrearty, Harbour View, Killybegs and Nora Byrne, Roxborough.

The numbers drawn on 9th July were: 8, 11, 20 and 30 and the winners were: €50 Daniel McCloskey, Bavin; €30 Ethna Byrne, Largymore; €20 Meabh Ní Giolla Chearra, Coguish and Shane Carr, Umiskin.

RED HUGH’S

Red Hugh's had a fantastic win over Naomh Muire on Thursday night in the league at home.

And they followed up on Sunday with another big win against Moville away.

The U-16 girls were away to Glenties last Tuesday night. This was the first time few of these girls played together, but should be happy with their performance.

Nineteen players made the journey to Truagh Gaels to play in the John Treanor Memorial Cup.

In all 32 U-10 teams from all over Ulster took part. Our young team played some excellent football reaching the quarter finals.

Well done to our u16 boys who win their league semi final last Wednesday evening against a good St.Michael’s team. The boys had to battle hard for the entire game and just pulled away in the final minutes.

CLOUGHANEELY

The annual Cul Camp will take place from Monday 24th July until Friday 28th. The camp costs €60 for the first child, €50 for the second and €40 for the third or more. Contact Paddy McClafferty for details, 085-1604448

Numbers drawn Wednesday July 12th were 3,4,5,9,19,20! We had no jackpot winner. We had 1 match 5- congratulations to Ownie and Kathleen Coyle, Ballyboes who won the €100!

Jackpot for the July 19th draw is €2,550!

KILLYBEGS

There will be a minor board meeting on Thursday 20th July at 8pm in Club rooms, Fintra.

Kilotto numbers 9,16,27,29 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,850 There was no match 3 winner.

There was no winner of the bingo Jackpot. Next week’s bingo jackpot is at €1,600 on 45 no.'s. Bingo every Monday at 9pm in the Foresters Hall...

Fixtures - Sunday 23rd July, Ladies home to Kilcar in Championship at 11am

Reserves & Seniors home to Glenfin at 1.30pm & 3.00pm

Kickstart: For the second year running Hugh McFadden and Ryan McHugh are hosting a Gaa and MultiActivity Camp in Fintra from the 7th-11th of August. Please book your child(ren) in advance to guarantee a place. Price is €50 per child with a discount for more than one child. There will be a host of inter county coaches, visits from your favourite Donegal and intercounty players throughout the week. To book contact Hugh on 0879194675

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 5 6 12 19 20.The 3 x €50 winners were Kiri Mc Eniff, Tullan Strand Bundoran; Brona Breslin Campbell, Ballyshannon; Pat Mc Gurran, Dinglei Coush, Bundoran. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6150.

There was mixed fortunes for our adult teams last weekend. The Reserves produced an excellent display to record a well deserved 3pts victory 1 -10 to 1- 07 over hosts Four Masters. The Seniors unfortunately let a 4pt second half lead slip to lose out by the minimum of margins 1-9 to 1-8 to the same opposition. Best of luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad in their Qualifier against Galway next weekend.

The U8s travelled to Glenties to take part in a Blitz last weekend.

Ladies - There will be a mini blitz for U12/13 girls next weekend.Training continues for the U14s in preparation for their Co final. The U16s were defeated by an excellent St Naul’s team in their first league match on Tuesday night. The minors travel to Cloughaneely for their second league match on Tuesday night.

The club will host an exciting Family Fun Day on August 6th when Gaelic Park plays host to an Its a Knockout where teams will compete against each on a Crazy Obstacle Course .All Teams will be sponsored by local businesses.Admission will be €5 or €20 for a Family of 5. There will also be Facepainting BBQ Icecreams and Fun Stalls available for what is guaranteed to be a great days entertainment for all the family.

The Kelloggs CulCamp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week Gaa Lotto; the numbers drawn out were 6-11-13-23 and the 2x€50 went to Rosaleen Molloy, Ard Connell and James Boyce, Mullnamina. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

SuperValu in Ballybofey have given a box for Naomh Conaill GAA club. They are sponsoring first touch balls and through the initiative, SuperValu customers will receive ‘#BehindTheBall’ tokens, which they can then use to allocate to our local GAA club at the in-store collection points.

Naomh Conaill Gaa club would like to wish Jim Mc Guinness all the best in his new venture heading to china to become assistant manager with Beijing Guoan.

Naomh Conaill is holding a club meeting for all members on Friday 21st July at 8:30pm in the clubhouse. Please attend.

Naomh Conaill will hold the Kelloggs Cul Camp in Davy Brennan memorial park next Monday 24th July – Friday 28th, for more info contact Connie Doherty. Price for first Child will be €60 2nd child €50 and 3rd-4th €40.

ST MICHAEL’S

A depleted senior travelled to Gweedore on Saturday evening last to play the home side in Division 1 of the All County League. They put in a good performance but second half goals sealed the points for the home side on a scoreline of Gweedore 2-13 St. Michael’s 1-7.

The Reserves were defeated by Glenties in Glenties on Thursday evening last on a scoreline of Naomh Conail 3-11 St. Michael’s 3-3.

Good Luck to the St. Michael’s players and the entire Donegal team and management in their 4A Qualifier against Galway on Saturday.

Well done to Brian McLaughlin who made his debut for the Donegal Masters in their victory over the Longford/Letrim Masters last week. Brian scored 1-2 in the victory.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,10,11,12,17,18 the Match 5 winner was Stewart McNamara Belfast who won €100. This week’s Jackpot be €4050.

Bingo: The winner of the €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Norah Gallagher Main Street Dunfanaghy; The €75 was won by Rosemary Toye Creeslough.

Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31th to Friday 4th August for boys and girls aged from, 6 to 13 years.

NAOMH BRID

All- County U12 Blitz took place Pairc Naomh Brid on Saturday afternoon (15th July). Naomh Brid entered two teams and they all tried their best against some good opposition.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,750. The numbers drawn were 1, 13 , 17, 22, 23. The €25 winners were Sheila Fawett, Ronan Gallagher, Anne Walsh, M. O’Malley. The next will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey on the 17th July.

A 9 hour stationary cyclethon will take place on Sunday 13th August 10am -7pm at Kees, Laghey in aid of Bord na Nog. Come along and support our young cyclists.

Naomh Brid senior and reserve have away match on Sunday 23rd July against Naomh Muire in the banks.

The Naomh Brid cul camp will run this year from 24th july to 28th july at Pairc Naomh Brid Trummon. Booking at Kelloggsculcamp.gaa.ie

NA ROSSA

The senior match against Carndonagh was postponed at the weekend and will be rescheduled in the coming days.

This weekend we host Naomh Colmcille in the championship on Sunday at 12.30.

The lotto draw took place last Monday night in the hall. No jackpot winner on the night. Numbers drawn were 1,6,19 and 20. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 Logan and Cassie Rose Melly, Madavagh and Marice McGarvey, Ballinacarrick. Next week’s jackpot now stands at €4250.

ST NAUL’S

The July Monthly Meeting will be held on Monday 24th July at 9pm in the Clubrooms.

Week 10 Naomh Naille Club Development Draw: 6th Prize €200: Paul Kane. (Sold by Alisha McBrearty). 5th Prize €200: Donegal Country Products. (Christy Dunleavy). 4th Prize €200: Malachy Byrne , Dunkineely. (Christy Dunleavy). 3rd Prize €300: Christopher Harron. (Eamon Breslin). 2nd Prize €500: Barney McGroary, Tullynaha. Sold by Annmarie Sheerin. 1st Prize €1000: Brendan Mc Guinness, Killybegs. (Peter Mogan). A massive thank you to everyone who bought tickets, to all the sellers and well done to all our winners.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp takes place at St Naul’s 14th and 18th August 2017. Camp open to girls and boys between the ages of 6 and 13 years old. To guarantee your child's place at the camp and early delivery of the kit please book online at the following link: keeloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Both the reserve and senior footballers travelled to Traigh a Locha to take on Fanad Gaels at the weekend with the hosts winning the two games. The Junior B Championship match away to Pettigo is scheduled for this weekend. Please see Facebook for fixture details.

There are two remaining Summer camps coming up at Letterkenny Gaels with the annual Cúl Camp starting on Monday and Camogie Camp scheduled for 18th of August. See Facebook for more information.

The Minor footballers played St Mary's Convoy on Monday night last in the Shield final. This high scoring game finished with a Convoy win.

The Letterkenny Gaels U9s and U10s continued their Northern Board Summer Blitz series on Saturday morning at Páirc na nGael. The Club hosted two very strong teams from Buncrana and Sean MacCumhaills. The visiting teams both fielded two teams and there was some great football skills on display. All games were played with great spirit and effort. Fortunately for the watching crowd the weather was kind and stayed dry for the duration of the Blitz. Training continues for our young footballers every Sunday morning at 10:30am for U-8s, U-9s and U-10s. New boys and girls are welcome to try out anytime.

The U-12 hurlers played Mc Cumhaills on Thursday evening last on the County grounds and had a good win over the young Finn Valley side.

The U-10 Camogs will travel to Dungiven on Saturday to take part in another Blitz.

Sympathy is extended to Mary Brennan and family on their recent bereavement.

ST EUNAN'S

The Seniors and Reserves both had good wins over Kilcar on Sunday. The Reserves trailed at half-time but a big second half gave them a comfortable win. The Seniors withstood a second half comeback in their game to edge to a valuable two-point win, 1-10 to 1-08. The Seniors travel to St. Michael’s on Sunday, throw-in at 3pm.

The Senior Hurlers lost their opening championship round-robin game away to MacCumhaills last weekend and they are away on Monday night in the Táin League to Pearse Óg’s, Louth.

The Senior Ladies had a big win over Carndonagh in the League on Sunday morning and they travel to Milford this Sunday for the second leg of their Intermediate championship first round.

The Minor Hurlers were unlucky not to take the Co. title on Thursday night against Buncrana with the game finishing in a draw and no extra-time being played. The replay was on Sunday night and the lads gave another good display before losing out.

The Minor boys footballers are off to Buffalo, New York this week as they compete in the Continental Youth Championships. Thanks to everyone that supported the Bake Sale last weekend in the Cathedral Conference room. The Minor B team lost their opening championship match against Robert Emmett’s on Monday evening in a close game.

The Minor Girls footballers are away to Buncrana this Tuesday night (18th) in their second game of the season.

The U16 Boys footballers had a walk-over in their Co. League q-final after Urris failed to field. They take on MacCumhaills this Sunday (23rd) with time and venue tbc.

The U16 girls had a good win away to Aodh Ruadh last Tuesday and their next game is next Tuesday (25th) at home to Downings with a 7pm throw-in.

The U16 Camógs had a good win away to Burt on Monday evening in their second game.

The U16 Hurlers are at home to Four Masters this Thursday night before they travel to MacCumhaills on Saturday evening for a rescheduled game.

The U14 boys Div. 1 footballers lost their Co. quarter-final away to Aodh Ruadh, BS and their championship will begin shortly.

The U12 Hurlers had a good win over Aodh Ruadh, BS last week and they travel to Carndonagh this Thursday evening.

The U12 Boys Div. 1 footballers competed at the Co. Go Games Finals last Saturday with team 1 losing two of their group games by 1 point and two points before winning one by 3 points – a kick of the ball in every match! Team 2 won all their group games before losing a close Final to Four Masters.

The U8’s are back in action this weekend as they travel to MacCumhaills on Saturday where they will also play N. Padraig, Lifford and Termon.

Cúl Camps Football Camp is on the week beginning July 31st and can be booked online on the Kellogg’s Cúl Camps website.

Bingo continues every Sunday in the Clubhouse, eyes down at 8:30pm. Please share with your contacts and more help is always welcome.

FOUR MASTERS

Club Lotto: There was 0 winner of the lotto jackpot €1300 in week 1 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 17th July.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were David Watters c/o Michael Kelly & Rory Dunlevy Gift World . The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, & 11 Congratulation to all winners. The next draw takes place on Monday 24th July 2017.

Well done to the U-12 boys who won the Co. Div 1A and B blitzzes on Saturday in MacCumhaill Park.

Well done to our two U10 boys football teams who took part in the John Treanor Memorial tournament in Truagh Gaels (Monaghan).

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain an 17 Iúl 3, 4,10 agus 24 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag ochtar ar fad agus fuair siad €20 an duine. B’é Fiona Ní Laighnigh, Carraig Airt a fuair an duais tinrimh, an buidéal fíona agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde a bhain duais an díoltóra. Tá €6,100 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt i dTeach Óstais Uí Luodhóg i gCarraig Airt.

The U-16 girls had a good start to League Division One with a good win over neighbours Milford. The match ended in a very dramatic way with one of the Milford players being airlifted to Letterkenny hospital as a result of a neck injury. Thankfully, the injury wasn’t serious and we wish her a speedy recovery.

An tseachtain is chuaigh thart d’eagraigh Bord Mionúr CLG na nDúnaibh Campa Samhraidh Peile do pháistí ó chúig bliana go cúig bliana déag. Ghlac os cionn 140 páiste páirt sa Champa a bhí urraithe ag MFG agus is cinnte go raibh seachtain iontach ag na páistí uilig a bhí i láthair. Bhí Sionainn Nic Rodaigh ón chlub agus atá ar fhoireann ban Dhún na nGall i láthair ar an Aoine agus Corn Uladh TG4 a bhain siad ag tús na míosa léi. Maith thú a Shionainn agus gach ádh sa chéad chluiche eile. Comhgháirdeachas mór le Bord na Mionúr.

GAEIL FHANADA

A strong second half showing from Fanad helped them to a relatively easy victory over Letterkenny Gaels in the league.

A strong final quarter from Milford ensured they progressed to the next round of the U21B championship.

Team: Oran Blaney, Bernard Martin, James Gallagher, Kevin McGonigle, Fergus Friel, Odhran Shiels, Conor McGonigle (0-1), Oisin Shiels, Patrick Carr, Oisin McFadden, Eoghan Carr (0-4), Bernard McGettigan (0-1,f), Patsy Friel, Niall Carr (0-4,1f), Alan McAteer.

Subs: Matthew Gallagher (1-0) for Oisin Shiels, inj, 10m. Mark McAteer for Patsy Friel, 37m. Conor McFadden for Oisin McFadden, 43m.

AN TEARMAINN

The July monthly meeting will take place on Tuesday 25th July 7.30-9 pm at the Clubhouse. All

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the two men's teams on Sunday. The reserves won by three points while an under strength senior team lost against Malin.

Many thanks to all who supported our scratch card competition. The time of the first goal in the Ulster semi-final was at 37.59 minutes. If you hold the scratch card with that time on it, please phone the number on the reverse of the card to claim your €500.

Last week's lotto draw was held in the The Glenveagh Inn. The match three winners were Sara Harkin, James Lee McLaughlin and Mark Sweeney, and the Open Draw winners were Cian Quinn and Diane McMahon. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins with and Benny Gallagher, Don Gallagher and James Boyle co-ordinating and a jackpot of €1,600.

The minor boys start their championship campaign, when they play Urris in the group stages at the Burn Road on Wednesday 26th July.