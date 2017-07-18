Dungloe crowned Donegal Division Two Minor League champions

Dungloe are celebrating a LYIT Division Two League title following Monday night’s final win over Milford in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin.



Dungloe . . . . . . . 4-11

Milford . . . . . . . 2-14



Sean McGee, the team captain, scored two of the goals; Aidan McHugh and Daniel Ward scored the other two.

All of the goals were scored in the second half after Dungloe had led 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time. Ryan Toye and Mark Flood scored the Milford goals.



DUNGLOE: Aaron McCafferty; Brian Proctor, Matthew O’Donnell, Dylan Sweeney; Jack Doherty, Conor O’Donnell, Christopher Boyle; Daniel Ward, Michael Ward; Dylan Boyle, Sean McGee, Matthew Rodgers; Aidan McHugh, Oisin Bonner,Darragh Gallagher.

Subs used; Jack Greene, Mark Doogan.



MILFORD: Jamie Lee Blaney; Luke Serrinha, Andreas Axfentiou, Kieran Sheridan; Conor Coll, Conor McHugh, Dane Dunworth; Ronan Docherty, Rory O'Donnell; Darragh Greene, Ryan McMahon , Peter Curran; Oisin Doherty, Ryan Toye, Daire Crossan. Subs: Jonah Serrinha and Ryan Flood, Dillon Dorrian .



REFEREE: Paddy McGonagle (Buncrana).