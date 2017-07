Donegal GAA fixtures: Full list for coming week

With Donegal in action against Galway in the Qualifiers on Saturday evening in Sligo, Sunday will be a busy day on the club front in Donegal on Sunday.

Below is full list of fixtures

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group A

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Urris 13:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Moville 15:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group B

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Naomh Colmcille 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 12:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group A

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group B

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Moville 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Convoy 18:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Championship Group A

Fri, 21 Jul,

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Termon 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 15:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Naul's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Wed, 19 Jul,

Wed, 19 Jul, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Urris 20:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Malin 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Termon 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Burt 13:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 4

Wed, 19 Jul,

Wed, 19 Jul, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty

Fri, 21 Jul,

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 3

Tue, 25 Jul,

Tue, 25 Jul, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Gaoth Dobhair 20:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Div 3

Wed, 19 Jul,

Wed, 19 Jul, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 20:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

LYIT Under 14s Div 2 Quarter Finals

Sun, 23 Jul,

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Cloughaneely 10:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

County Under 16s Div 1 Quarter Final Replay

Wed, 19 Jul,

Wed, 19 Jul, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

County Under 14s Div 1 Semi Finals

Fri, 21 Jul,

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Carn Domhnach, Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 14s Div 2 Semi Finals

Mon, 24 Jul,

Mon, 24 Jul, Venue: TBC, Naomh Ultan V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling

Sat, 22 Jul,

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 All County Hurling League

Tue, 18 Jul,

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC