Doherty star of show as Naomh Columba claim Donegal Minor League title

Doherty is star of the show as Naomh Columba crowned league champions



Aaron Doherty was the toast of Naomh Columba on Monday night as he hit eleven points in their win over Sean MacCumhaill’s in Pearse Park, Ardara.



Naomh Columba . . . . . . 1-17

Sean MacCumhaill’s . . . . . . 2-6



Doherty, a member of this years Donegal minor team, proved too hot to handle as he split the posts from all ranges from play and placed balls and he also managed to land two ‘45s’.

He scored 0-7 of his total in the first half to help his team to a 1-12 to 1-2 half-time lead and he also had a hand in the Naomh Columba goal scored by Dillon Kelly.

Lanty Molloy, who also had a fine game for Noel Hegarty’s young guns, posted three points with James Heena and Eric Carr scoring the other two points.

Oisin Gallen, also a member of Shaun Paul Barrett’s county minor team, scored the MacCumhaill’s goal on his way to top scoring for the Twin Towns boys. Gallen scored 1-4 of the MacCumhaill’s total with the goal a truly individual score after he ran through the Naomh Columba defence from way out the field, before dispatching to the Naomh Columba net.

Gallen and Chad McSorley scored the MacCumhaills first half points.

With one hand on the league title at half-time man of the match Doherty added four more points in a more evenly contested second period as Mickey McMahon’s young MacCumhaills side refused to buckle.

Gallen posted two more points and McSorley one for MacCumhaills, while Aaron Gillooley scored a fine goal.

But there was no denying Naomh Columba, who defeated a highly fancied St Eunan’s in the quarter-final and Kilcar in the semi-final, were the better side and deserving champions.



NAOMH COLUMBA: Colm McElroy; Oisin Byrne, Jordan Burns, Aidan McGinley; James Heena (0-1), Aaron Doherty (0-11,4f,2’45s’), Paul O’Hare; Fionn Gallagher, Ronan O’Hare; Michael Lyons, Lanty Molloy (0-3); Eric Carr (0-1), Dillon Kelly (1-1), Ronan Gillespie, Teague McGinley.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Cian Gallen; Aaron Gillooley (1-0), Christopher Gallagher, Jack Burke; Rory Mulligan, Luke Gavigan, Austin Dignam; Fintan Griffin,Conor Lillis; Chad McSorley (0-2), Joe Boyle, Conor Doherty; Alex McGeehan, Oisin Gallen (1-4,3f,1’45’), Daire McCafferty. Subs: Anthony Bruton, Matthew Doherty, Joe Joey Laverty.

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)

MacCumhaill's team, beaten finalists.