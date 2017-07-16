Four Masters get narrow win over Bundoran to keep their survival hopes alive

Four Masters kept their Division One survival hopes alive with a one point victory over Realt Na Mara in Tir Chonaill Park.



Four Masters 1-9

Realt Na Mara 1-8



In what was the classical four pointer County minor Thomas McGowan kicked the winning point in the closing minutes to earn his team only their second win in the league.

The win also means that Four Masters leapfrog Bundoran in the Division One League table. They are now second from the bottom and still deep in relegation bother three points adrift of third from the bottom Glenswilly. Four Masters have one game less played than Glenswilly.

McGowan held his nerve to convert from a free just after Darren Doherty had tied up the game.

This was a close contest throughout with never more than a couple of points between the teams.

Four Masters led by two at half-time 1-4 to 0-5 with Kevin McBrearty scoring the goal after been sent clear by McGowan.

Christy Keaney scored the Bundoran goal in the second half to edge his side in front. But the locals refused to buckle and they were rewarded with those late points from Darren Doherty and Thomas McGowan.

FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey; Ryan O’Donnell, Dylan Kennedy, Aaron McCrea; Barry Dunnion (0-1), Darragh Quinn, Leo McHugh (0-1); Kevin McBrearty (1-0), Dylan Muldoon; Caolan Loughney, Darren Doherty (0-1), Emmett Doogan (0-1); Thomas McGowan (0-4), Patrick Reid, Josh Lacey (0-1). Subs: Sean O’Kennedy for D Muldoon, inj; Enda Bonner for D Quinn, inj.



REALT NA MARA: Ashley Mulhern; Niall Carr, James Keaney, Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Murphy, Shane McGowan, Matthew Ward; Ciaran McCaughey, Gary Clancy (0-1,f); Timmy Govorov (0-2), Tommy Hourihane (0-4,1f), Peter McGonigle (0-1); Diarmuid Spratt, Christy Keaney (1-0), Cian McEniff. Subs Fearghal McKiernan, Niall Dunne, Sean Gilmartin.