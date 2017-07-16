St. Eunan's go top of Division One after inflicting first defeat on Kilcar

St. Eunan’s moved to the top of the All County League Division One League table after they secured a two-point win at a warm but blustery O’Donnell Park.



St. Eunan’s 1-10

Kilcar 1- 8



St. Eunan’s had the advantage of the wind in the first half and used that advantage to turn around seven points ahead at the short whistle on a score of 1-6 to 0-2. Aodhan McGinley kicked both of the Kilcar points.

Cillian Morrison got the opening score as early as the second minute. Conor Gibbons extended the lead with two converted frees and when Cillian Morrison pointed the lead was out to four points by the ninth minute.

Gibbons then pointed from play after a patient build-up to make it 0-5 to 0-1 before Kilcar registered their first score in the 16th minute courtesy of an Aodhan McGinley free.

Conor Parke found the back of the Kilcar net on 23 minutes and Conor Gibbons pointed from play before Aodhan McGinley pointed another free with the last kick of the half to make the half-time score 1-6 to 0-2.

Cormac Cannon finished well to ignite the Kilcar challenge on 37 minutes. McGinley reduced the deficit further on 40 minutes.

Matthew McClean and Conor Gibbons traded points. Morrison then rattled the Kilcar crossbar before scooping up his own rebound to fire over and restore the St. Eunan’s lead out to three points.

Ashley Carr (2),Michael Hegarty and Brian O’Donnell scored for Kilcar to leave the minimum between the sides.

But St Eunan’s were two up again thanks to Sean McVeigh with six minutes remaining.

In the closing minutes McGinley and Morrison exchanged points as St Eunan’s held on to go top of the table and end Kilcar’s nine game unbeaten run in the league. However, St. Eunan's have two more games played.



ST. EUNAN’S: Blake Forkan; Conor Moore, Conor Morrison (0-1), Conor Parke (1-0); Kevin Kealy, Sean Hensey, Barry McGeehin; Oisín Toal, Kevin Rafferty; Darragh Mulgrew, Conall Dunne, Michael Miller; Lee McMonagle, Cillian Morrison (0-3); Conor Gibbons (0-5). Subs: Conor O’Donnell, Sean McVeigh (0-1) and Brian McIntyre.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Stephen Shovlin, Pauric Carr; Cormac Cannon (1-0), Barry Shovlin, Brian O’Donnell (0-1); Ciaran McGinley, Aodhan McGinley (0-4); Mark Sweeney, Michael Hegarty, Conor Doherty; Ashley Carr (0-1), Declan Gallagher, Matthew McClean (0-2). Subs: Martin Byrne and Darragh O’Donnell.